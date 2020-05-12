In wake of layoffs, Rock Island County considers raises for elected officials

"This is the biannual resolution to set office holder salaries for the county," County Administrator Jim Snider said. "The change occurs when the office is up for election. This is not based on who's in office; it's based on who's up for election."

County Treasurer Louisa Ewert clarified the raises amount to an additional $1,836 per official, for an additional $7,344 per year for the four offices combined.

Sheriff Gerry Bustos noted the salaries have to be set six months prior to the election.

"I can tell you without a doubt that all of our county-wide elected officials — especially now — are working more and having to do more with less," Bustos said. "Any thought that we are somehow making more than other parts of the state simply isn't true.

"Although I know this is a very odd time to be coming to the board and looking at pay increases for just these few people, I think it's also very much in line with the increases everyone has gotten throughout the county, regardless of where you work, and our elected officials deserve it."