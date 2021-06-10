Incoming Moline city administrator fired from last three jobs

Moline paid candidate search firm Baker Tilly $26,000 as part of a four-month contract in December to find a permanent city administrator to replace Interim Administrator Marty Vanags.

By the time Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and four new aldermen were sworn in April 27, the list of administrator candidates had been narrowed down to five finalists by former Mayor Stephanie Acri and the previous administration.

Rayapati said she has full confidence in Baker Tilly's vetting process and the selection of Vitas as city administrator.

"As I learn about the profession of city administrators, there's an awful lot of shuffling around and people moving after several years," Rayapati said Thursday. "That's simply because councils change, leadership changes and you never know how the fit will be.

"We had the information we needed from Baker Tilly."

Rayapati said she and council members were aware Vitas had been fired or forced out of other city management positions.