Infrastructure, public safety among top priorities in Rock Island's proposed ARPA funding recommendations

Rock Island City Council is preparing to spend a lot of money.

The City Council has been presented with proposed funding recommendations for the $26.5 million it received in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

"We found the top five categories were infrastructure, assistance to businesses, greenspace/recreational facilities/neighborhoods, public safety and law enforcement technology, and mental health resources and services," said City Clerk Samantha Gange, who reviewed a survey from Rock Island residents and helped form the recommendations.

Infrastructure scored the highest among those surveyed.

City staff recommends that $1.4 million go toward the Mill Street Anaerobic Digester Rehabilitation. The plant has two digesters used to stabilize sludge generated by the wastewater treatment process. The digesters have been a part of the plant since 1940 and are in need of repair.

Gange said road repairs were also "overwhelmingly identified" in the survey as a major need. Nevertheless, only $1 million was recommended for road repairs.

Federal law requires that ARPA funds be divided into two categories: unrestricted and restricted. Unrestricted funds can be spent on what city leaders decide, while restricted funds must be used for direct financial aid to offset pandemic-related losses, public health initiatives, water and sewer, and broadband projects.

Gange said that about $334,000 was allocated for the Rock Island Parkway 85th Avenue West project, for traffic signals and pavement reconstruction north and south of the intersection.

City staff also recommends increasing the amount toward the Façade Improvement Program. The program is already established and assists businesses with renovating the exterior of properties. It contributes a percentage of approved projects to offset the costs of maintaining and beautifying commercial spaces. There are 15 projects on the waiting list and five of those are completed and ready to be paid, but no funding is available.

"I think we want to expand that program, rename it and invest in attracting and retaining businesses," Gange said.

The recommended amount for the program is $500,000.

Greenspace, recreational facilities and neighborhood improvements around town were also identified as a top priority.

City staff is also recommending money be spent at the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center, which has maintenance problems and lost money during the pandemic. The recommended cost of RIFAC repairs is $750,000.

Project recommendations for public safety/law enforcement technology include police emergency services radio for $1.072 million, police city camera network for $250,000, downtown security for $300,000, and police hiring and recruitment for $250,000.

Gange recommended $500,000 for nonprofit support, since those agencies can more directly impact specific projects that address mental health, homelessness, and workforce development.

It was not required for the council to adopt or endorse the funding recommendations presented. City Manager Todd Thompson this initial list is the starting point for discussion before making any final decisions on allocating ARPA funds.

"Some of the funding and recommended projects still need more work and more direction from the council," Thompson said.

A document can be found online on the city's website under American Rescue Plan Act information that provides an overview of the proposed recommendations.