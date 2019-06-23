ROCK ISLAND — Former 2nd Ward Alderman Virgil Mayberry continued to bill personal expenses to the city in recent months, even after he lost his bid for re-election in April.
The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com in February submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the expense reports and receipts of all seven of Rock Island's aldermen going back to 2015. That resulted in a story detailing personal expenses billed to the city by Mayberry.
Another FOIA request was then submitted for Mayberry's expense reports and receipts for March 2019 through the end of May. Mayberry was defeated by Randall Hurt in the April 2 municipal election, but his term ran through May 13.
Aldermen are allotted $4,000 per year in expenses — $2,000 for the representation fund and $2,000 for the professional development fund, which is supposed to cover the cost of continuing education. The amount was raised in 2016 from $1,000 in each fund. Aldermen also are paid an annual stipend of $6,000, regardless of how many city council meetings they attend.
Documents show Mayberry spent more than $1,100 in three months on clothing, newsletters, postage and gasoline.
"I have done nothing wrong," Mayberry said Friday. "I don't have a criminal record. You need to print the truth and get off of me."
Mayberry declined to answer questions about any of his recent expenses billed to the city. He said inquiries into his expenses are based on racism.
"That's what this is all about; we're not ignorant," Mayberry said. "We have an educated society that knows the difference between a lie and the truth. You've turned me into some kind of monster with the haters. The good Christian people know better than that."
The city has an expense policy, but its rules focus mainly on travel expenses for conferences.
Mayberry did not turn in receipts for five purchases made from March through May and had to fill out "lost receipt" affidavits.
Vests, jackets and hats
On March 25, Mayberry paid Stecker Graphics $60 to custom embroider vests for him.
On April 23, three weeks after Mayberry lost the election, he charged $264.43 to Land's End.
He spent $79.95 on an "arctic gray" insulated jacket, $19.99 on a red vest, $19.99 on a green vest, $59.95 on an "atlas yellow" outrigger mesh-lined jacket, and $27.90 for two hats. He spent an additional $6.95 per item to have logos stitched on them.
The insulated jacket and the two caps were placed on back order until August, so they were removed from the total, leaving the city to pay the remaining amount of $156.68.
"That should be a personal expense," Mayor Mike Thoms said. "Virgil has been requested to pay that back. We are working on changing the policy."
"I feel it’s inappropriate," Thoms said. "Our plan is to tighten these things up soon. My hope is that it’s on the agenda next and adopted. The city is not ignoring this issue. We want everyone to have a clear understanding of what is acceptable and what is not with taxpayers’ money."
Finance Director Stephanie Masson said in April the money for council members' expense funds comes out of the city's general fund. If the money is not spent by aldermen, it remains in the general fund and can be used to pay for other city services.
Gasoline and newsletters
During the months of March, April and May, Mayberry filled his gas tank eight times, charging $284 on the city's credit card. The last charge was on May 13, Mayberry's last day in office.
City Clerk Judith Gilbert told the Dispatch-Argus in April that only city employees with city vehicles are allowed to charge gasoline, and all other city officials are asked to submit mileage for reimbursement.
Mayberry spoke at the June 10 city council meeting and defended his use of his city credit card to buy gasoline.
"For three years, I drove back and forth, several times a day, to my constituents to find out their problems," Mayberry said June 10. "The last year, I charged for that gas. Why? I felt I should do that."
On Friday, Mayberry continued to defend charging gasoline to the city as an employee of the city.
"I did the numbers. The first three and a half years, I spent my John Deere pension money on gas and oil looking at residents' concerns," he said. "I shouldn't have had to do that. From October until when I left, I started charging gas up to $600. There was something wrong with that?
"I did not abuse anything," Mayberry said. "It's like I robbed a (expletive) bank. I ain't done nothing. I resent it; my family resents it; and my friends resent it."
On April 17, Mayberry spent $519 to send newsletters to residents in his ward. The credit-card charges included $194.72 to Stecker Graphics for printing the newsletters, $277.20 for postage, and $47.18 for mailing labels at the county clerk's office.
Documents show Mayberry reimbursed the city $30.50 for the purchase of mailing lists from the county clerk's office on Feb. 14.
City council may not OK charges
Rock Island's three new aldermen — Hurt; Jenni Swanson, Ward 4; and Mark Poulos, Ward 6 — said they will vote against approving Mayberry's expenses at Monday's city council meeting.
"Some of the expenses are questionable, and I will not approve them," Swanson said. "(Land's End) is one charge I am going to bring up and refuse to approve. I don't know why (Mayberry) would do that after he lost the election.
"I made a list of all the expenses from aldermen from April and May. I am really angry about the purchase card (charges). As a taxpayer, I don't feel my money should be spent that way."
If the expenses are not approved, Thoms said, Mayberry will be asked to reimburse the city for those expenditures.
"There is no paycheck anymore, so short of a court order, there will be a formal request to him for reimbursement," Thoms said. "It’s the city’s credit card, so it’s going to be paid no matter what. The city should take whatever action is necessary to get reimbursed."
Aldermen are schduled to hold a study session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, to discuss revising the city's expense policy.