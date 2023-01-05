Ion Environmental rep attends Orion board meeting

WHAT'S NEW: Dan Helm of Ion Environmental attended Wednesday's board meeting and congratulated Sandberg on a certificate honoring the village for the "highest standard of compliance" with the Illinois Fluoridation Act for the 25th year in a row. "To do that and do it that many years, that is a feat," said Helm. Village president Jim Cooper asked Helm to attend the first board meeting of the month for several months to facilitate communication between Ion and board members. In response to a recent water main break, Trustee Steve Newman said the village could bring in the Illinois Rural Water Association during the summer months to advise the village on what to do about water leaks. "It's something to think about," he said. Trustee Mel Drucker said a 2000 engineering study advised replacing all water mains, but it cost over $300,000 just to do 10th Street to 13th Street. Drucker said it would be worth looking into grants.