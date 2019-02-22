The Iowa Economic Development Authority on Friday approved a $1.1 million incentive package for Cobham, a manufacturer of aerospace defense equipment, for the company’s planned $68 million investment into its Davenport plant and the expected creation of 150 high-paying jobs.
Included in the package are a forgivable loan for $400,000 and three tax credits amounting to nearly $700,000. The moneys were awarded to the company under a state program that aims to encourage the creation of high wage jobs.
Earlier this week, Cobham officials publicly announced plans to build up the decades-old manufacturing facility beginning this year. Most of the money for the upgrades is earmarked for a $37 million expansion of Cobham’s research and development capabilities. The second-biggest chunk is going toward manufacturing machinery and equipment at a cost of $22.8 million.
The company also expects to spend a little more than $4 million remodeling its existing building at 2734 Hickory Grove Road. Company officials have said they want to create space to accommodate as a many as 1,300 employees.
Building renovations are expected to be finished in 2021.
For the Quad-Cities, the 150 added jobs – including dozens of engineers – would make Cobham an even bigger regional employer than it already is. Company officials say the Davenport plant already employs more than 930 people, a headcount that has risen substantially in recent years along with an overall business growth of 20 percent.
The minimum pay for the new jobs will be $19.30 per hour, or roughly $40,000 per year for full-timers. In 2017, the median income for a Davenport household was a little more than $49,000 per year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Meanwhile, Davenport’s elected officials are expected next week to give the company a 10-year tax exemption on any improvements made that increase the plant’s assessed property value. That incentive, expected to save the company about $200,000 total, satisfies a state-mandated requirement for cities to partially match grants given by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Cobham, which is based in England, has owned the manufacturing plant since 2003. But the company has been part of the community since the early 1950s, formerly called Bendix Aviation.