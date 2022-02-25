Iowa and Illinois lawmakers react to President Biden's SCOTUS pick

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, to the U.S. Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court.

Here's how Illinois and Iowa lawmakers reacted:

ILLINOIS REACTION

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee

"From a strong list of prospective candidates, President Biden has chosen an extraordinary nominee in D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. To be the first to make history in our nation you need to have an exceptional life story. Judge Jackson’s achievements are well known to the Senate Judiciary Committee as we approved her to the D.C. Circuit less than a year ago with bipartisan support. We will begin immediately to move forward on her nomination with the careful, fair, and professional approach she and America are entitled to."

IOWA REACTION

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, ranking Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee

"I congratulate Judge Jackson on her nomination to the high court. ... It’s critical that any such nominee, including Judge Jackson, receive the most thorough and rigorous vetting. Our review will be as fair and respectful as it is complete and comprehensive. That is what this process demands and what the American people expect.

"Justices must have an unwavering commitment to the Constitution — including its limitations on the power of the courts. A justice must also be an unfailing defender of the institution of the court, as Justice Breyer has been.

"As I always have, I’ll make my determination based on the experience, qualifications, temperament and judicial philosophy of the nominee. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson face to face on Capitol Hill in the coming days, and working with Senator Durbin to finalize the committee’s initial questionnaire and records request, as is customary in this process. As ranking member, I have no intention of degrading the advice and consent role as Senate Democrats have in recent confirmations. I intend to show up and do the job that Iowans pay me to do."

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

"The Supreme Court plays a fundamental role in the defense of our Constitution and in the protection of our rights and liberties. Justices must be impartial, fair, and dedicated to interpreting the text of the Constitution and upholding the rule of law—not bending to the political winds of the moment.

"I will carry out my duty as a United States Senator and meet with and evaluate President Biden’s nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, for our nation’s highest court. Judge Jackson, and the American people, deserve a fair, respectful, and thorough review.”

