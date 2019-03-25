Several members of Iowa and Illinois’ congressional delegations on Monday assembled along party lines as they provided their takes on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited report, with Democrats calling for more information to be released as Republicans said the findings confirmed the president was free of wrongdoing.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Sunday made public a portion of Mueller’s report, which came after nearly two years of investigating the possibility of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials to influence the 2016 election. Barr, who was responsible for deciding what would be disclosed, also arrived at the conclusion that President Donald Trump had not committed an obstruction-of-justice offense based on the report.
For months, Trump had dismissed investigation as a “witch hunt” led by Democrats with a political agenda. He took to Twitter over the weekend to tout his long held position that neither he nor his associates had conspired with Russia.
“No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION,” the president wrote in a tweet Sunday. “KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”
In separate statements Monday, Republican U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa also highlighted that no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials was found. And they called for the nation to move forward.
“I look forward to reviewing more details about the steps Robert Mueller’s team took at taxpayer expense to reach these conclusions,” Grassley said in a statement. “In the meantime, this should serve as an opportunity for those who have engaged in baseless, irresponsible speculation the past few years simply because they do not like the President to reflect on how they have contributed to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s goal of undermining American faith in our system of government.”
Ernst said the nation should “move on and focus on preventing any more involvement or influence by Russia in our elections, which is vital to protecting our democracy and our nation’s security.”
“I strongly believe that as much of the report that can be made public should be—barring any national security threat,” she said in a statement. “Taxpayers have paid millions for this investigation; it’s only right that they see its findings.”
Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois called for the attorney general to make the full report public and “provide its underlying evidence to Congress.”
“It is also imperative that the White House not be allowed to interfere in decisions regarding what parts of the Special Counsel’s report or underlying evidence are made public,” he added in a statement. “This process must be transparent in order for the American people to come to their own conclusion about this dark chapter of American history.”
Democratic Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Twitter said Mueller’s investigation produced dozens of indictments and evidence the president may have obstructed justice, calling Barr’s summary “insufficient.”
“The American ppl must be given the chance to read the complete #MuellerReport as soon as possible,” she said on Twitter.