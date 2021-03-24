Iowa auditor: Separate Blue Grass Fire bank account should be integrated into accounting records

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand found Blue Grass fire department has a bank account maintained separately from the rest of the city's funds and records, according to an annual audit report released Wednesday.

Sand noted transactions from this account were not included in the city’s annual budget and other financial reports, nor were transactions reported to or approved by the city council.

Sand recommended the account be integrated into the accounting records in the city clerk's office.

He also made several other recommendations in the audit report, including asking the city to write a disaster recovery plan, and encouraging the city to further separate duties regarding finances so that no one employee handles an entire transaction from beginning to end.

Six of the seven recommendations made in the report are repeated from last year, according to a news release.

The audit report is a public record and can be viewed on the State Auditor's website.

