Iowa Capitol digest for Friday, June 5, 2020

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Friday, June 5, 2020:

SENATE CONFIRMATIONS: Iowa senators, on their 40th day work day of the 2020 session, confirmed 73 of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointments to state posts, boards and commissions by a 49-0 vote.

The Senate agreed to Reynolds’ choice of Scott Marler to direct the state Department of Transportation and approved Chanese Yanney of Sioux City and Kathleen Fehrman of Des Moines to serve on the DOT Commission.

Marler, a 22-year veteran of the DOT, had served as director of the agency’s operations division before Reynolds elevated him to department director last February.

Also Friday, the Iowa Senate confirmed Brooke Axiotis of Des Moines, John Robbins of Iowa Falls and Georgia Van Gundy to serve as members of the state Board of Education.

Senators also confirmed James Halverson for another term on the City Development Board.