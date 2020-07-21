Iowa City mayor issues citywide mask mandate; “the time to act is now”

However, individuals who are exempt from the rules include:

• Those aged younger than two years

• Those who have trouble breathing

• Those who have been told by medical, behavioral and legal professionals not to wear face coverings

• Those actively engaged in a public safety role, such as law enforcement and emergency medical personnel

Those not adhering to the new mandate could be charged with a simple misdemeanor, according to the three-page proclamation, but Teague told The Gazette the city isn’t eager to issue citations. Instead, if the police are called, they would educate on the importance of wearing a mask.

“It’s our full hope and intent we won’t have to issue any infractions because of this,” Teague said. “We want to educate and ensure that if there are any barriers to having masks, we make it so the barrier is no longer there.”

Other nearby cities are considering issuing similar proclamations mandating face masks across Johnson County in the hopes it would create a stronger, unified response to COVID-19, according to discussions during the Johnson County Joint Entities Meeting held via Zoom on Monday.