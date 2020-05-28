Iowa confirms another packing plant outbreak, crosses 500 virus-related deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — State public health officials on Thursday confirmed another outbreak at a meat processing plant, and the state’s agriculture secretary said those outbreaks continue to wreak havoc on Iowa farmers.

Also Thursday, the state reached a pair of unfortunate milestones: the 500th confirmed COVID-19-related death since the new coronavirus first was detected in Iowa in early March, and confirmed cases in all 99 counties.

“We are still in substantial spread throughout the state of Iowa. We have been since March 8,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday during her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response. “We are going to have to learn to live with and manage COVID-19 until or if a vaccine is discovered.”

The state public health department on Thursday confirmed an outbreak at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake, saying 555 of the plant’s 2,500-plus employees tested positive for the virus.

At least eight plants across the state have had state-confirmed virus outbreaks, infecting thousands of Iowans. The state public health department’s policy is to confirm outbreaks at businesses only when asked by media members.