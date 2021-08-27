Iowa congresswoman calls on Biden to resign after Afghanistan airport bombing

Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks called on President Joe Biden to resign late Thursday in the aftermath of a terrorist attack near Kabul, Afghanistan’s airport that killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.
"Joe Biden’s withdrawal of Afghanistan has been a failure and has ended with needless deaths and injuries," Miller-Meeks, a U.S. Army veteran and member of the House Homeland Security Committee, tweeted late Thursday. "Joe Biden should resign as Commander-In-Chief!"
Miller-Meeks added National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken should also "hand in their resignations."
"I'm very saddened and pray for those who lost their lives within our military," Miller-Meeks told the Quad-City Times in an interview Thursday night. "We were actually trying to help a family out that was involved in that blast, and waiting to hear if one of those individuals is still living. They were seriously injured."
Biden has been criticized for his handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, embassy staff and U.S. allies from Afghanistan as he seeks to end the nation’s longest war. The withdrawal led to a much earlier than expected collapse of the Afghan government to the Taliban and in recent days has seen chaos at Kabul’s airport as thousands of people try to flee the country.
In a speech Thursday night, Biden vowed to complete the evacuation and hunt down the Islamic State militants responsible for Thursday's bombing.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday called for bringing the House lawmakers back from recess to vote on legislation that would prohibit withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan until all remaining Americans are evacuated, The Hill reported.
"We should return & push administration even harder and ensure they’re held accountable," Miller-Meeks tweeted.
She added the United States has "a moral obligation to make sure that we get out every American" and all Afghan allies, including providing air cover to do so.
Biden has said that there was no way US could have withdrawn from Afghanistan "without chaos ensuing," and that he was handcuffed by a poorly drawn peace deal made by former President Donald Trump’s administration with the Taliban that excluded the Afghan government. Biden has said the deal bound him to withdraw U.S. troops and the set stage for the chaos engulfing the country, arguing the terms failed to protect Afghanistan once the U.S. military pulled out.
Critics contend the Biden administration and intelligence agencies misread warnings as to how quickly the Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations.
Miller-Meeks said the Biden administration could have withdrawn from the accord, but instead chose to stay in, while delaying the complete pullout from May to the end of August. She noted Biden's reversal of other foreign policy decisions by the Trump administration, including reinserting the United States into the Paris Climate Accord and Iran nuclear deal.
Biden, though, likely would have had little leverage to renegotiate the peace deal, and has adamantly said he would not commit to sending more American troops to fight the Taliban in the middle of the spring fighting season.
"It's heartbreaking. It's tragic and it's a travesty," Miller-Meeks said of the situation in Afghanistan.
On June 27th, Miller-Meeks questioned Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the Biden Administration's plans for a safe evacuation of our Afghanistan allies, and warned that, "none of us ever wanted to see another Saigon and (images) of people hanging from the footplates of helicopters."
Miller-Meeks argued Afghanistan was relatively stable with 2,500 troops and the Taliban pushed to periphery in the rural areas.
"We had the ability to do airstrikes" and provide air cover from Bagram air base, "and we were preventing other terrorist organizations from once again getting a foothold in Afghanistan to use it as a terrorist base," Miller-Meeks said. "We absolutely have a counter-terrorist mission in Afghanistan. The president could have explained that to people. ... We're now in a position where (the Taliban) have Humvees, military weapons, infrared goggles, Black Hawk helicopters.