Iowa congresswoman calls on Biden to resign after Afghanistan airport bombing

Miller-Meeks said the Biden administration could have withdrawn from the accord, but instead chose to stay in, while delaying the complete pullout from May to the end of August. She noted Biden's reversal of other foreign policy decisions by the Trump administration, including reinserting the United States into the Paris Climate Accord and Iran nuclear deal.

Biden, though, likely would have had little leverage to renegotiate the peace deal, and has adamantly said he would not commit to sending more American troops to fight the Taliban in the middle of the spring fighting season.

"It's heartbreaking. It's tragic and it's a travesty," Miller-Meeks said of the situation in Afghanistan.

On June 27th, Miller-Meeks questioned Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the Biden Administration's plans for a safe evacuation of our Afghanistan allies, and warned that, "none of us ever wanted to see another Saigon and (images) of people hanging from the footplates of helicopters."

Miller-Meeks argued Afghanistan was relatively stable with 2,500 troops and the Taliban pushed to periphery in the rural areas.