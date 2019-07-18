Iowa Democratic U.S. House members voted Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 by 2025.
Democratic U.S. Reps. Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack and Cindy Axne voted for the increase, while Republican Rep. Steve King voted “no.”
The Raise the Wage Act, which passed 231 to 199, is not expected to advance in the Republican-controlled Senate. But that didn’t stop House Democrats from celebrating what they called a major achievement in their fight for U.S. workers.
Iowa has been the scene of Fight for $15 rallies this week as Service Employees International Union and McDonald’s workers demonstrated outside AARP-sponsored forums where 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls spoke. Demonstrators demanded union rights and a $15-an-hour minimum wage.
Several candidates joined the rallies. In Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, for example, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet supported the rally.
Finkenauer, who represents the 1st Congressional District, called the increase necessary because “the minimum wage hasn’t been raised in our state since 2007 — and many Iowans are working multiple jobs just to make ends meet.”
The increase would give 131,000 people in the 2nd Congressional District a pay raise, said Loebsack, who represents that district.
“In order to maintain a basic standard of living, it is imperative that the wage is increased,” Loebsack said.
However, Iowa members of the National Federation of Small Business who went to Washington to lobby against the Raise the Wage Act cited Congressional Budget Office data supporting their argument that raising the wage to $15 will eliminate hundreds of thousands of small-business jobs.
Iowa Director Matt Everson cited the nonpartisan CBO estimate that the Raise the Wage Act would result in 1.3 million workers becoming jobless and total real income falling by $9 billion by 2025.