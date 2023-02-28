Davenport has updated the Department of Natural Resources on activity at a former city dump, clearing it of a violation issued earlier this month.

Iowa law requires disturbances of dump sites to be communicated in writing to the DNR, which the agency said Davenport failed to do when excavating a former riverfront dump as it continues to make improvements to Veteran's Memorial Park.

The city now has supplied a report to the DNR's solid waste bureau that includes details of waste disturbed during construction this summer at the dump site that closed in 1973.

Davenport submitted the report as required by a notice of violation the DNR issued on Feb. 14, which found the city failed to notify the state agency that waste was disturbed.

City officials have said previously the violation was merely an "unintentional oversight of not submitting a form," which did not negate its responsible handling of project construction.

The city pointed to a stormwater discharge permit that included site grading and excavation for the project approved by a separate DNR division as evidence of communication with the agency. But that permit didn't meet the notification requirements of waste-specific state law, DNR staff said.

Communications with the DNR have been a point of contention between Davenport's city management and Alderman Judith Lee, 8th Ward, who made several requests of city staff to produce communications related to work at the park and sent the state code on dump sites. City administration accused Lee of micromanaging city staff on multiple topics.

The notice of violation and follow-up communications between the city of Davenport and the DNR's solid waste division are available in full online at the IDNR's document center.

What's in the report?

During construction this summer, the city's contractor ran into "debris, such as tires, paper products and old construction material," the city said in its response to the DNR.

This summer, more than 2,800 tons of dirt and waste from Veterans Memorial Park was transported to the Scott Area Landfill, according to waste commission records. The site was then capped with 12 inches of "clean fill," the city said in its report.

The contractor uncovered more of the same type of waste while constructing a temporary trail, which was built to route pedestrians and bikers safely around the construction of a stone overlook at the park, the city said. That waste was reburied on guidance from the Scott County Waste Commission.

The city's report said no visible hazardous material was disturbed during excavation, and "to the best of the city's knowledge, no known contamination took place."

Future plans

In its report, Davenport officials pledged, "Should any waste be uncovered during the remainder of the project, the city will immediately reach out to the appropriate staff at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources."

This spring, the city said it intends to finish grading of the pathway and import fill to construct a sloped-lawn amphitheater topped with 4 inches of additional topsoil. Then, the area is set to be seeded with native prairie grass, "which will offer natural erosion mitigation," the city's report states.

The Veterans Memorial Park construction will be "substantially completed" by May 29, according to the report.

The DNR said it understood the remaining project work didn't include waste disturbance and asked the city to submit a notification when the project was completed and if waste was encountered in future work at the park.

Although not required to, the DNR recommended the city monitor or control for methane release at the dump site since "buried waste does produce methane and can accumulate to explosive levels in buildings, structures, piping, etc. that are built on, in or near buried waste."

The city wrote in its response it would look into methods for doing so.

Looking ahead, the city has its eyes set on converting the entirety of the former Marquette Street dump to parks and recreation land use, the city reported, citing its 2035 Comprehensive Plan update.

That includes decommissioning the South Marquette Public Works Facility north of the current construction, which houses vehicle and material storage for multiple city departments, according to the report.

City notifies some at DNR

City officials said previously that they provided proper notification by submitting plan sets, receiving permits, and having multiple conversations with regulators.

In particular, city officials have pointed the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus and aldermen to a stormwater discharge permit for an industrial site.

The permit, however, did not mention solid waste, was submitted to a separate bureau of the DNR, and includes a section that indicates the applicant "is responsible for complying with all other local, state, and federal statues, ordinances, rules, and permit requirements."

Mike Sullivan, the supervisor of the DNR's Solid Waste and Contaminated Sites Section, said that permit did not meet the solid waste bureau's requirements for notification of closed dump sites.

"That's a totally separate program in our water quality bureau," Sullivan said of the stormwater permit application. "Obligations for stormwater protection are independent of requirements by the solid waste division.

"Especially in old dump sites, we don't know what was buried, exactly. It's incumbent upon those who uncover old dump sites that they notify us. That's how it should work, so we know about it and we can document the location if it's not already known about, and the appropriate steps are being taken to protect public health during construction. That's separate from stormwater."

Sullivan said he thinks the city did take steps to protect public health by involving the Scott County Solid Waste Commission, though it should have notified his division of waste disruption. While the commission is not the regulator, he said, staff there is well-versed in the science of waste.

"We ended up in the right place," Sullivan said.

The city has also pointed to an application the city submitted for a flood plain management permit that the DNR determined the city didn't need. Flood plain management is also not in the solid waste division.

Kyle Gripp, an at-large alderman for Davenport, said he thinks the City of Davenport met the intent of the law by communicating with the DNR.

"It’s unfortunate that the message the public heard was that the City of Davenport was being secretive about this project and not communicating with the IDNR," Gripp wrote in an email. "Based on the evidence I’ve seen, the city was guilty of not filling out a form but followed the intent of the law. I am pleased that the outcome is no fine, no punishment, and no change to the scope of the project."