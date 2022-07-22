Iowa DNR leader, electeds mourn victims at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Iowa politicians and state agency leaders are expressing horror and sorrow after three people were killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on Friday.

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park campground early Friday morning. Authorities found three people dead. Authorities haven't yet said how they died. A fourth camper, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, was found west of the park and died of an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound. The park remains closed as authorities investigate.

In a news release, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon said the "long-standing tradition of enjoying Iowa's natural wonders was shaken today."

"I, as well as the DNR staff, am devastated for the families impacted by the tragic incident at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Our long standing tradition of enjoying Iowa’s natural wonders was shaken today, but the legacy for the millions of families that recreate at Iowa State Parks will continue. This heartbreaking incident hits home for the DNR family; not only as people who are passionate about getting folks outside, but as people who regularly camp with our families at these same parks.

We appreciate the collaborative work between local law enforcement, the Iowa Department of Public Safety and the DNR State Parks staff and conservation officers on this investigation."

Iowa elected officials mourn

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, in a statement, said her and her husband, Kevin Reynolds, were praying for the victims' family members.

“I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives. As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley said on Twitter he was "closely monitoring" the situation in Maquoketa Caves State Park.

"Praying for the lives lost & their loved ones Im grateful for Iowa law enforcement who responded +camp staff for ensuring safety of other campers Violence can’t be tolerated Killing innocent ppl is sickening," Grassley tweeted.

Sen. Joni Ernst, likewise wrote on Twitter: "I am heartbroken to hear of the tragedy in Maquoketa Caves State Park and am praying for the victims and their families. My staff and I are following the situation. Thankful for all of the responding law enforcement."