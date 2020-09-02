Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds defends partial rejection of White House advice on pandemic

JOHNSTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday defended her administration’s decisions to only implement some of the mitigation strategies recommended in a White House report on the new coronavirus pandemic, while eschewing others like a mask mandate and more expansive bar closures.
Reynolds also defended a decision by Iowa State University to allow 25,000 fans at the Cyclone football team’s home opener on September 12.
But that defense became irrelevant just 90 minutes later when Iowa State announced a course reversal, and that it will not allow fans at the game after all.
The latest report from the White House task force on the pandemic showed Iowa’s new coronavirus cases per population are the highest in the country, almost triple the national average. The task force strongly recommended a statewide mandate that Iowans wear face masks while in public, and that bars be closed and restaurant capacity limited in 61 counties.
Reynolds has consistently urged Iowans to wear masks in public, but has also consistently resisted a mask mandate, largely on the grounds that she says it would not be enforceable.
She recently ordered bars closed in six counties, primarily those with college campuses where the virus is spreading rapidly among young people.
“I have done a lot of (the task force recommendations),” Reynolds said during a news conference Wednesday at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston. She noted the bar closures in those six counties and protections for long-term care facilities. “I still believe it’s up to the governors in the various states to make those decisions. … Sometimes they don’t have the entire picture of the things that we’re doing.”
While Reynolds faced questions about whether her pandemic mitigation steps have gone far enough, she also responded to a lawsuit that suggests her efforts have gone too far.
A group of bars from the Des Moines metro area has filed a lawsuit in a bid to overturn Reynolds’ recent order to close bars in six counties. Polk and Dallas counties are among those in the order.
“We had restrictions. They didn’t abide by that. We put enforcement behind it. We gave them a warning. We did a fine. We said if it happens again, you’re going to lose your license,” Reynolds said. “I don’t like doing that. I’m trying to balance the health and safety of Iowans with the livelihoods of these small businesses. …
“I don’t take these decisions lightly. But because of the numbers we were seeing and based on the recommendations that were made, it was the right thing to do.”
Reynolds also defended Iowa State’s previous decision to allow 25,000 fans to attend the football team’s home opener. She said the school had made appropriate plans for social distancing and noted the high percentage of high school baseball and softball teams that were able to complete their seasons this summer: 96%, according to the state associations that govern the sports. She also said the state’s vulnerable population should be cautious about attending the game, and that anyone who attends should wear a mask.
“If you don’t think it’s safe, don’t go,” Reynolds said.
Just 90 minutes later, Iowa State announced a change of plans; it will not host fans at that first game. ISU president Dr. Wendy Wintersteen made the new call on Tuesday evening, according to a statement from Jamie Pollard, the school’s athletic director.
“President Wintersteen shared with me on Tuesday evening that, after weighing feedback she has received from the community, she has decided to reverse the decision. As a result, we will play the season opener without fans,” Pollard said in the statement. “Our department has always taken great pride in working hand-in-hand with the university and this situation is no different. We are in this together and will do everything we can to support Dr. Wintersteen and her leadership team in their efforts to lead our institution during very challenging times.”
The school may allow fans at future games this season, “if it can done safely,” Pollard’s statement says.
