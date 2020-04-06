Iowa Gov. Reynolds expands business closures, hints at enforcement measures for those not social distancing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHNSTON – Gov. Kim Reynolds today expanded the number of business closures and hinted at stepped-up enforcement of social-distancing and other mitigation guidelines in an effort to close the spread of the coronavirus that claimed another three lives, moving the statewide death toll to 25.

The latest information from the Iowa Department of Public Health indicate one elderly resident of Linn County, aged 61 to 80 years, and two elderly residents of Tama County, over the age of 80, died as a result of COVID-19.

Reynolds told a news conference that an additional 78 Iowans have tested positive for coronavirus while 680 posted negative tests – bringing the new totals to 946 positive tests and 10,653 negative tests. The lab has 1,850 testing kits available.

A total of 99 Iowans were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms or illnesses, according to the latest Health Department data.

Linn County continues to have the highest count of positive cases in Iowa with 176, followed by Polk County with 125, Johnson County with 118 and Scott and Washington counties with 52 each. Cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are found in 75 of Iowa’s 99 counties, according to the Health Department.