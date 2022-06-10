Iowa governor signs Davenport-backed bill for dealing with nuisance bars into law

Starting July 1, Iowa cities can take bar owners to court to pull their liquor licenses for public safety concerns rather than relying on state regulators.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, signed into law a Davenport-backed bill to allow it on Thursday at the Davenport Police Department.

The signing was not on her public schedule.

The bill, HF 2340, backed by the city of Davenport, would allow city and county attorneys to sue alcohol establishments for creating a serious threat to public safety and to seek a temporary injunction before trial, rather than relying on the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to revoke a license.

A serious threat to public safety, according to the bill, would exist if an owner, employee, or patron in or near an alcohol establishment would fire a gun, assault someone, or is part of a "riot."

Davenport tried to deny a liquor license to the now-closed Shenanigan’s Irish Pub at 303 W. 3rd St. because of its public-safety history. The city was overruled by the Alcoholic Beverages Division, which is responsible for regulating and investigating complaints about alcohol establishments.

Going through local courts, which typically handle nuisance complaints in all other capacities, will bring parity to the process and, hopefully, quicker resolution, Davenport city officials supported the bill.

Upon filing a lawsuit, the court can order the bar to limit its hours of alcohol sales to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Should a district court determine a threat to public safety exists, the court could temporarily close the business, revoke its alcohol license or require a change in business practice or operations. It could also require the owner post bond to keep the property open pending final resolution of the lawsuit.

The Iowa Restaurant Association, which opposed the bill, argued the measure could discourage alcohol establishments from calling 911 for fear they'd be flagged as part of the problem.

