Iowa gubernatorial candidate Ras Smith tours Davenport flood zones

One week after announcing his candidacy for governor, Democratic Iowa State Rep. Ras Smith came to Davenport Wednesday as part of a 10-day statewide tour to meet Iowans.
The 33-year-old lawmaker toured flood-affected areas of the city with State Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf; State Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport; and Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken to discuss the importance of infrastructure and his plans if elected governor.
Smith, who was elected to his first term in the state legislature in 2016, will challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. Smith is a Waterloo native and graduate of University of Northern Iowa. He is the only Democratic candidate in the gubernatorial race so far.
"We need to make sure we are protecting our communities across our state from the impact of climate change," Smith said. "We've seen the impact of flooding; these 100-year floods seem to be happening almost annually. My goal is to get a firsthand view of what that looks like and how I can support (flood prevention)."
Smith said he was inspired to run for governor because he is seeing a diversion from the "history and heritage of our state" with a decline in the values of public education, public health and diversity.
"We see a governor who is saying that if you are an immigrant or refugee, you're somebody else's problem," Smith said, referring to Reynolds. "Or a governor, with mean spirit, who dropped the mask mandate on our school districts the week before school was out. That is not in line with Iowa values. In these moments, we've got to stand tall and push back, hold leadership accountable and elect new leadership that reflects the Iowa we want to build for the future."
Smith said Iowa has some of the worst roads and bridges in the nation, which impacts the state's ability to transport products. He said another piece of infrastructure people may forget about are utility and telephone lines. When those lines are exposed on poles as opposed to being buried in the ground, homes lose power during strong storms or tornadoes.
"We have to make sure we build climate-resilient infrastructure," Smith said. "Buffering ourselves and utilizing those challenges as opportunities will build jobs for the future of Iowa."
Thede said she agreed with Smith on making education a priority for Iowa.
"Every dollar we invest into education, we get that back tenfold once that young person graduates," Thede said. "The other thing that is important is water quality. It's been silent with water quality over the last few years. We need to talk about that again. We want to make sure generations moving forward have clean water."
As the group toured the property of Modern Woodman Park, the site of numerous floods, Thede showed Smith how high the Mississippi River got in the spring of 2019, when the river crested at 22.6 feet and people used boats to float across the very parking lot they were standing in.
Croken told Smith the recurring flooding in Davenport "is not an incident; it's a trend. This is going to be going on for many years to come."
After his Davenport visit, Smith headed to North Liberty and Des Moines next on his campaign tour.
"Today is the perfect day to start making change," he said. "This is the day to start doing that work."