Iowa gubernatorial candidate Ras Smith tours Davenport flood zones

One week after announcing his candidacy for governor, Democratic Iowa State Rep. Ras Smith came to Davenport Wednesday as part of a 10-day statewide tour to meet Iowans.

The 33-year-old lawmaker toured flood-affected areas of the city with State Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf; State Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport; and Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken to discuss the importance of infrastructure and his plans if elected governor.

Smith, who was elected to his first term in the state legislature in 2016, will challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. Smith is a Waterloo native and graduate of University of Northern Iowa. He is the only Democratic candidate in the gubernatorial race so far.

"We need to make sure we are protecting our communities across our state from the impact of climate change," Smith said. "We've seen the impact of flooding; these 100-year floods seem to be happening almost annually. My goal is to get a firsthand view of what that looks like and how I can support (flood prevention)."

Smith said he was inspired to run for governor because he is seeing a diversion from the "history and heritage of our state" with a decline in the values of public education, public health and diversity.