DES MOINES – Determined to wrap up their 2019 session today, Iowa House majority Republicans set a time certain for votes on two remaining must-do budget bills.
The House gaveled in minutes after 8 a.m. Saturday and Republicans immediately moved to cut off debate at 1 p.m. to begin voting on the $1.94 billion health and human services budget and the more than $3.3 billion standing appropriations budget.
House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, believed that by adjourning shortly after midnight Saturday morning the majority party was giving Democrats time to craft amendments to those budgets as well as get some sleep and come back refreshed.
“I think it will be a better day for everyone having some sleep,” she said.
House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, saw it as another example of Republicans shutting Democrats out of the legislative process and refusing to listen to the minority party.
“Let’s just be honest, time certain limits debate,” he said. “These are two very lengthy, far-reaching bills that were filed in the 11th hour and were time certaining debate on them to a few hours. This is not the way to do broad, far-reaching, controversial legislation.
“Obviously, there is no interest in finding compromise,” Prichard said.
Democrats are ready to fight over a GOP proposal in the standing appropriation bill to change the judicial nominating process in a way Democrats say would politicize the courts. They’re also opposed to language in the health and human services budget that would prohibit state money from being used to provide for sex reassignment surgery for transgender Iowans and would block Planned Parenthood from participating in state-funded sex education programs.
Adding those changes in what was expected to be the final 24 hours of the session was by design, Prichard said.
“Read between the lines. They didn’t introduce this and talk about it earlier in the session because they knew it was controversial,” Prichard said. “Now here it is and it is being rammed through on a rainy Saturday morning – or snow Saturday morning depending on where you are in the state.”