As the long-awaited report conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller III was dropped on Washington, D.C., Thursday morning, Democrats and Republicans who represent the Quad-Cities largely assembled along party lines as they provided their initial takes on the nearly 500-page document.
Key takeaways from the report showed President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller’s removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the president. The report follows a two-year investigation that showed that Russians sought to influence the outcome of the 2016 election, but that the Trump campaign did not knowingly collude with the foreign power.
Democrats and Republicans alike celebrated the report’s release, pointing to the cost of the lengthy investigation led by Mueller and his team of investigators. But they differed in the main points they highlighted, with Democrats contending the full report contradicts an earlier summary released by U.S. Attorney General William Barr; Republicans pointed to the end result as a vindication of the president.
Here’s what members of Congress who represent the Quad-Cities said in statements in response to the report:
Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL 17th District)
“As a former investigative reporter, I’ve said all along that our North Star should always be the truth. I’m pleased we finally have access to the Special Counsel’s report and, along with the American people, I will read the findings carefully. As we review this report, I also remain committed to continuing my efforts to bring down the cost of health care, invest in our infrastructure and clean up the mess in Washington.”
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)
“Attorney General Barr’s biased press conference this morning was a low point for our nation and the rule of law. It’s sad to see the Attorney General of the United States acting as if he were the President’s personal lawyer. The American people deserve the opportunity to read the complete findings of Robert Mueller and to hear from the Special Counsel, who must testify before Congress in a public hearing as soon as possible so he can fully explain the report and the context behind its findings.”
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL)
“The Special Counsel’s findings paint a very different picture than what the President and his Attorney General would have the American people believe. Special Counsel Mueller has provided a detailed and sobering report about the troubling contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians and about the President’s efforts to impede and end the Special Counsel’s investigation. I believe it is imperative that Special Counsel Mueller testify before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees in order to discuss his findings with Congress and the American people. The American people must have full transparency to draw their own conclusions. I’ve said from the beginning that I would take the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller seriously. He is a man of integrity, character, and duty to his country. I thank him for his service.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA)
“I’m encouraged by the level of transparency that we saw today. Attorney General Barr went above and beyond what was required to give the American people answers, and after having reviewed the report, President Trump didn’t assert executive privilege over any of the material, allowing for maximum transparency under the law.
“Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report makes clear now more than ever that the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of our American democracy — was targeted by foreign adversaries ahead of the 2016 election. We know Russia sought to sow discord in our political dialogue. And we know that no American, including President Trump, colluded with Russia.
“Unfortunately, for more than two years, many critics of the constitutionally-elected president perpetuated the baseless Russian collusion hysteria to the detriment of our democracy and to the delight of the Kremlin. Now that President Trump has been cleared of collusion and obstruction of justice, those critics ought to focus their energy on preventing future exploitation of our government and our democratic processes.
“We must take a hard look at how we got here and at the relevant issues that the Mueller report did not address. Were our premiere law enforcement and intelligence agencies co-opted by candidate Trump’s political opponents in an attempt to take him down? Did political bias or unverified claims taint decisions by senior agency officials? How did the media allow unsubstantiated innuendo and speculation to fester at max volume for so long? And how did many opponents of President Trump allow themselves to be turned into tools of Putin to divide our nation? Attorney General Barr is right to review the Justice Department’s actions in the Russia saga and the Inspector General is doing the same. These are issues that all Americans, especially those running for president, should want examined.”
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)
"I've long called for as much of the Mueller report that can be made public under the law to be made available to the ones who paid millions for it — the American people. I look forward to reviewing the report."
Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-IA 2nd District)
“I am pleased that the Mueller report has finally been released and now the American people have a chance to read it for themselves. Since the report was just released, my staff and I are in the middle of working through it and digesting what the Special Counsel has to say. I do think the Attorney General has some explaining to do as to why his summary does not match up to what is in the report. Now, Members of Congress must receive the full, unredacted report. Congress also needs to hear from Special Counsel Mueller himself, and he must testify before the Judiciary Committee as soon as possible.”