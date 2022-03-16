Iowa, Illinois members of Congress react to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech to Congress

Iowa and Illinois members of Congress said they'd support U.S. military aid to Ukraine, though several cautioned against escalating the conflict globally.

On a call with reporters, Iowa's Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said the U.S. should do "all we can to help (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and his people, short of getting the United States into a third world war."

Zelenskyy spoke to Congress on Wednesday, asking the U.S. for air support to protect the skies in Ukraine as Russia has continued to bomb cities and civilian targets.

When asked about what he specifically thought would thread the needle between providing help and escalating the war, Grassley cited Ukrainian humanitarian and military aid to the tune of nearly $14 billion approved by Congress last week. President Joe Biden announced about $800 million in new aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.

Grassley didn't say whether he supported specific military measures like a no-fly zone.

"Now, if that's not enough money, it's pretty easy for us to appropriate more money," he told reporters. "All you have to see is that video, you know, any American sees that video that we saw in the middle of the speech would just say how terrible Putin is and how stupid he is and how egomaniac he is and he may be sick and maybe all the above."

In his speech, Zelenskyy called for a humanitarian no-fly zone, which would allow for evacuation corridors and food and medical supplies to be brought into besieged cities. According to national media reports, the no-fly zone has not garnered wide support in the Biden administration and from members of Congress. The Biden administration has cited concerns that it could inflame tensions and escalate into a global war.

Grassley, who is not on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he wasn't qualified to make decisions about specific weaponry to send.

"Now, you know if you want me to say we need this weapon or that weapon, I'm not qualified to make those decisions," he said. "But, I think that we ought to be doing everything we can short of anything that brings about World War Three, and with it the possibility of a nuclear holocaust."

Sen. Joni Ernst

Iowa's junior Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, on Twitter implored the Biden administration to allow Poland to fly in MiG fighter jets to Ukraine to defend its air space.

The Biden administration pulled out of the deal for concerns it would escalate into a global conflict with Russia.

Ernst, who commended Zelenskyy as a "fearless leader," called on Biden to send a signal to Putin that the United States is behind Ukraine by "immediately" providing Ukrainians with "the lethal aid they urgently need."

"Pres. Zelenskyy is showing strength in the face of Putin’s war of aggression against his sovereign nation," Ernst tweeted. "America stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom. Pres. Biden, send the MiGs."

Rep. Cheri Bustos

Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat from Illinois, indicated she did not support a no-fly zone in an interview ahead of Zelenskyy's address to Congress.

"A very small group have spoken out publicly and said that they're in favor of a no-fly zone," Bustos said. "But they are very much in the minority, the vast majority of members of the House and the Senate have deep concern about the United States getting more deeply involved in this. We're helping them with their weapons, with their defense, with their humanitarian needs."

In a statement following Zelenskyy's address, Bustos said she "saw an undaunted, but dire, plea from a leader on the front lines of preserving and defending democracy."

"Ukraine needs help — and the United States is stepping up," she said.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

"We stand with the Ukrainian people, but even more we know that we need to continue to ramp up sanctions and to give assistance to Ukraine that they need," Miller-Meeks said in a video posted on Twitter. "We should not, as members of Congress or the public, be forcing the president to have a ban (on) Russian oil and gas, and at the same time we should release domestic energy production."

Iowa's U.S. senators have promoted biofuels to replace Russian oil, though some agriculture economists have questioned whether there is sufficient ethanol production capacity to meet that demand.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, on Twitter touted the $14 billion in aid to Ukraine approved by Congress, saying "The U.S. is dedicated to supporting Ukraine by sending the resources and weapons they need and is leading the free world in punishing Putin for this war."

"Our country and the world remain in awe of the bravery of the Ukrainian people who, with the fearless leadership of President Zelenskyy, are continuing to repel Putin's forces against overwhelming odds."

Sen. Dick Durbin

Fellow Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter: "President Zelensky's speech to Congress today was powerful. Putin has unleashed a savage war of death and destruction on a peaceful, sovereign nation. The U.S. must continue to provide Ukraine with the military and humanitarian supplies it needs to fight back and save lives."

