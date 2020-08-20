Iowa jobless claims below 84,000

Since the announcement of the program approval, Iowa Workforce Development has seen an increase in initial and continuing claims as awareness of the benefits became more widely known. Officials anticipate this will be reflected in increased claim numbers next week.

Individuals who have exhausted the additional 13 weeks of PEUC benefits may be eligible for State Extended Benefits announced in June. Claimants should continue to file weekly claims so that their claims can be reviewed to determine eligibility for state benefits.

Those benefits may provide eligible claimants up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits, officials said. However, not everyone who qualified for PEUC will be eligible for state extended benefits. Information is available at https://bit.ly/32eXpZ4.

Iowa Workforce Development previously had waived the work search requirement since the beginning of the pandemic, but this requirement will be reinstituted on Sept. 8, according to the agency.

Total jobless numbers do not reflect those who have stopped looking for work or who for some reason have cycled out of the system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0