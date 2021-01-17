 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa lawmakers Cournoyer, Mommsen to hold forums
topical

Iowa lawmakers Cournoyer, Mommsen to hold forums

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
100818-Chris-Cournoyer

Chris Cournoyer - Republican candidate for Iowa Senate District 49.

 Kevin E. Schmidt Quad-City Times

Iowa Representative Norlin Mommsen, R-House District 97, and Senator Chris Cournoyer, R-Senate District 49, will hold forums for Scott County constituents:

• Saturday, Jan. 23, 10-11 a.m. at Mamas Parlor, 10 Grove Road, Park View.

• Saturday, Feb. 20, 10-11 a.m. at What BBQ, 106 S. Cody Road, LeClaire.

They will hold virtual forums with Clinton County constituents from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Jan 30, Feb. 27, March 27 and April 17, hosted by the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and DeWitt Chamber & Development Co. Ways to access to the virtual meetings will be posted dewittiowa.org and clintonia.com.

+1 
Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen

Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News