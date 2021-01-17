Iowa lawmakers Cournoyer, Mommsen to hold forums

Iowa Representative Norlin Mommsen, R-House District 97, and Senator Chris Cournoyer, R-Senate District 49, will hold forums for Scott County constituents:
• Saturday, Jan. 23, 10-11 a.m. at Mamas Parlor, 10 Grove Road, Park View.
• Saturday, Feb. 20, 10-11 a.m. at What BBQ, 106 S. Cody Road, LeClaire.
They will hold virtual forums with Clinton County constituents from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Jan 30, Feb. 27, March 27 and April 17, hosted by the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and DeWitt Chamber & Development Co. Ways to access to the virtual meetings will be posted dewittiowa.org and clintonia.com.