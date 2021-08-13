Iowa Legal Aid files lawsuit against Crestwood management company

A day after Davenport officials posted notices telling them they had to move because their apartments were unlivable, tenants received notices from their out-of-state landlord demanding rent and threatening eviction.
Now, they're asking a judge for an emergency court order to block Crestwood Apartments Cooperative and Headway Management, LLC, from collecting rent and filing nonpayment evictions.
Iowa Legal Aid on Friday filed a lawsuit and motion in Scott County District Court on behalf of eight tenants or former tenants of the Crestwood Apartments on E. 37th Street, behind Dahl Ford Davenport on East Kimberly Road.
"This case involves human beings who have been subjected to extreme degradation, humiliation, and risk of — if not actual — physical harm, due to the defendants' complete failure to maintain even the most basic housing quality standards that most of us in our society take for granted," according to the petition.
Messages left with property management company, Headway Management, LLC, and a representative for owner Crestwood Apartments Cooperative of Forest Lake, Minn., seeking comment were not returned Friday.
According to court filings, attorneys from Iowa Legal Aid met with an attorney from a Davenport law firm listed as the registered agent and prior counsel for Crestwood Apartments Cooperative. However, it was unclear from the discussion whether the law firm would be representing Crestwood and/or Headway Management in the current legal action. An attorney for Lane & Waterman reached Friday declined to comment.
Iowa Legal Aid, in court filings, argues Crestwood and Headway Management failed to comply with state and city housing codes to "keep the premises in a fit and habitable condition"; used unfair and deceptive practices by misrepresenting, concealing, suppressing or omitting information about the the safety and habitability of its apartments; and was negligent in failing to make all repairs "and do whatever is necessary" to keep the rental units in a habitable condition.
The city deemed the following properties uninhabitable and ordered vacated on Aug. 2: 3721 College, 3705 College, 3706 Esplanade, 3722 Esplanade, 1316 E 38th and 1315 E 38th.
Tenants — many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability, making it difficult to find accessible, affordable housing options — have until 10:30 a.m. Monday to vacate the property.
City officials have directed and helped connect tenants to social service agencies and organizations, namely the Salvation Army, for assistance moving and finding new housing.
Inspection reports show the city tried for months and on multiple occasions to reinspect Crestwood-owned units, beginning early this year. A Nov. 18 city inspection documented a total of 111 housing code violations.
The inspection revealed apartment buildings infested with mold, mildew, rodents and insects; with leaking roofs, ceilings, plumbing and walls; missing or inoperable smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; with exposed wiring, and "questionable" gas-fired furnaces that were improperly maintained; and with deteriorated or missing doors and window screens and deteriorated decks.
"Until defendants remedy their noncompliance with the state and local housing code," Crestwood cannot collect rent or seek to evict tenants for unpaid rent as a matter of law, according to Iowa Legal Aid.
"(T)he defendants attempted through intimidating means to collect rent even after city orders required that the apartments be vacated due to being found unfit for human habitation," Legal Aid wrote in court filings. "(T)he mere filing of an eviction can be extremely and sometimes indefinitely damaging effect on a person's access to safe and affordable housing. ... If the defendants are not restrained as requested, they will continue in this present course of conduct toward the plaintiffs, causing irreparable damage in the form of future barriers access a basic human need — housing."