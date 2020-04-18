Iowa marks highest number of daily coronavirus-related deaths so far

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 10 more people have died from COVID-19 — the highest daily death count recorded to date.

The update increases the state’s total coronavirus death toll to 74 Iowans, from 64 on Friday, including deaths in Muscatine and Louisa counties.

Department officials one death in Louisa County, age 61 to 80; one in Muscatine County, over 80; and one in Tama County, 41 to 60.

The state also reported one death in Appanoose County, between 61 and 80; three in Linn County — one resident who died was between 41 and 60 years old, while the other two were 81 or older. Two Polk County residents who died were between ages 61 and 80, while a third was 81 or older.

The next highest number of Iowa COVID-19 deaths reported on one day was eight, on April 5.

Statewide, the public health department said it was notified of 181 more known positive coronavirus cases, for a total of 2,513 positive cases across Iowa.