Iowa prison inmate convicted in Scott County dies

  • Updated
Robert LeRoy Rosenow, an inmate with the Iowa Department of Corrections, died on Monday, the department announced.

Rosenow, who was 64, died of natural causes at the Iowa Medical Classification Center, according to the department.

Rosenow was convicted of three counts of sexual abuse and three counts of lascivious acts with a minor in Scott County. He was serving a 70-year maximum prison sentence which began March 21, 2001. In 2002, the Iowa Court of Appeals denied an appeal from Rosenow to reduce his sentencing.

