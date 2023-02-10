Davenport and Bettendorf's mayors were sharply critical in a Friday forum of attempts by Iowa lawmakers to cut property taxes as cities are finalizing their budgets.

"At no time have we had such a discussion in the state that is affecting revenue as we are having now," said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.

Lawmakers are preparing to pass legislation that would correct an error in a state formula that calculates how much property value can be taxed. The correction would relieve taxpayers from higher-than expected property tax bills but would also cut revenue that cities, counties, schools, community colleges, and other local taxing entities were counting on.

Representatives of local governments urged lawmakers to delay the fix to give them time to plan, but lawmakers are going ahead and instead extending by 30 days the time taxing bodies have to file their budgets.

For Davenport, that change means $1.7 million is being wiped from the general fund budget the city was expecting.

Matson told a Quad Cities Chamber audience the amount is equivalent to 15 jobs. He warned that lawmakers' plans to continue to cut property taxes could lead to difficult decisions on cuts.

"Public safety's kind of a big deal," Matson said. "And we'd like to increase that. We're not asking you to raise the tax, and many of us are capped in our levy. We're asking you not to reduce the funds that we have, because if 70% (of the general fund budget) is public safety, that's part of the discussion. We don't want to do it, but you're forcing us to do it."

For Bettendorf, the change is expected to erase more than $912,000 in planned spending. In a budget presentation on Monday, city staff told Bettendorf council members they won't be able to hire any new positions without raising the tax levy.

"We now have to find a way to make up for $912,000 in a budget that was complete, that was balanced, that had great reserves; it was fiscally sound," Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said. "That means no new people. That means backing off on certain things.

"I get it. I want taxes low, too, but if we continue to erode away local control and the control that we have to set budgets and keep our tax levy low — we're the lowest general fund levy in the state of Iowa in the City of Bettendorf — you cap our growth. You take away this other money, those things change."

Also at Friday's mayoral forum by the Quad Cities Chamber:

Mayor Gallagher pointed to expansion at the TBK Bank Sports Complex area as a major coming development in Bettendorf. A new Top Golf-style range called Iron Tee, new fields and retail are going up just east of the sports complex.

In tandem with the complex's construction, the city is reconstructing the intersection at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road to add roundabouts, walking paths, and a pedestrian bridge over Middle Road.

Gallagher warned construction may gnarl traffic.

"Hang with us. It's a necessary evil, but it's got to get done," he said.

The city is seeing more demand for apartments, condos, and senior housing, the mayor said.

"We used to have over 150 single-family homes each year. That's cut in about half, but we still have about 220 to 230 new storefronts or house fronts or fort porches, if you will," Gallagher said. "Lot's of that's changed because of the market demand."

In Davenport:

Mayor Matson touted new businesses yet to be built or open in Davenport, including Amazon and Fair Oaks.

Amazon built a Davenport facility, and it was supposed to begin operation in 2022. But company representatives said the opening was being delayed until 2024. While no official reason was given, company leaders in charge of warehouse space previously said Amazon overbuilt during the pandemic.

Wisconsin-based Fair Oaks announced this summer it picked Davenport to be the next site of a bacon-supplying facility. Matson attributed the growth to economic development groups and to Davenport making the site shovel ready and business friendly.

"The job creation and record job growth is happening," he said, saying next on the horizon is the redevelopment of North Park Mall.

"That's going to be probably a mega site that is going to be redeveloped or developed or something in the future," Matson said. "And instead of talking about it now, we actually have to act upon it and, and work with folks to get that to do something else."

East Moline:

Mayor Reggie Freeman highlighted a $24 million federal grant the city was awarded to connect three major areas of the city — The Bend, the Rust Belt and the downtown.

The grant will go toward bike and walking paths between the three areas, landscaping, reconstructing the downtown's 15th Avenue and adding infrastructure to encourage outdoor dining and events.

Freeman said the city this year will begin preparing for construction, bidding for designs, and will start as soon as 2024. The city is responsible for a $5 million local match for the grant.

Moline:

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said Moline has created greater stability in leadership positions in the last year, which helps communication with business leaders and with consistency in planning.

She spoke of programs that put COVID-19 relief dollars to work to create more than 250 childcare slots.

Rayapati also highlighted the redevelopment of what once was the unused underbelly of the I-74 bridge and touted $2.7 million in small-business assistance, including a loan program, an incubator and entrepreneurial support.

Rock Island:

Mayor Mike Thoms pointed to the city's efforts to establish a downtown Special Service Area, which would levy an additional tax on certain downtown properties to pay for improvements in that area.

Other cities in the area have use special taxing districts for targeted improvements.

In December, Rock Island aldermen gave the city the green light to enter negotiations with the Quad Cities Chamber to manage such a taxing district.

The proposal was met with some concerns from residents who questioned how much of the tax would go toward salaries and fees to the Chamber, rather than directly into the downtown.