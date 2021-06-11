Iowa Secretary of State issues technical infractions to former Scott County Auditor

The Iowa Secretary of State has issued two technical infractions against former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz.
Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck announced during Thursday's county board meeting that he received two letters last week from the Secretary of State's office notifying county officials of the technical infractions.
Moritz, who abruptly retired April 23, five months after being re-elected in 2020, is accused of falsifying working hours for poll workers to justify paying them more before the June 2020 primary when the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult to recruit help. Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, is investigating.
County supervisors in December chided Moritz for unilaterally deciding to increase poll workers' pay to $15 an hour from $10-$12 an hour for working the June primary during a statewide public health emergency, without county board approval.
Moritz, who could not immediately be reached for comment Friday, has previously said she made a mistake and thought she had the authority, as she had money within her budget to do so. She also contends her office did not use federal Help America Vote Act funds in the June primary.
The Iowa Secretary of State's office also issued a notice of technical infraction and letter of instruction related to the limited number of polling places open for a March 2 Scott County schools election.
Moritz said her staff missed a Feb. 8 email about an emergency directive from the Iowa Secretary of State's Office on limiting the reduction of polling places during a special election.
In previous years, the Scott County Auditor's Office has used the vote centers as a cost savings measure for school elections, citing historically low voter turnout, Moritz said. Overall voter turnout for the March 2 election was about 2%.
A new state law enacted in July of last year requires that a county have at least 65% of its polling places open in the event that an emergency is declared in all precincts of a county.
For Scott County, that required that at least 41 of 63 regular polling locations be open for an election, distributed equitably between rural and urban parts of the county. Scott County had only 12 voter centers open for the March 2 schools election, forcing some Scott County voters to drive 30 minutes halfway across the county to reach a voting center, as no polling places were provided in Bennett, Calamus Wheatland or Durant school districts.
There is no fine associated with the technical infractions. Moritz' actions took place prior to sweeping changes to Iowa elections being signed into law that also provides harsher penalties for county auditors who fail to follow state election laws.
Under the new law, county election officials could face felony charges including jail time and a fine of up to $10,000 for a technical infraction of state election law or failure to follow guidance from the secretary of state.
Rather, the notice strongly encourages newly appointed Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins to attend all training offered by the Iowa Secretary of State's Office "as a remedy to assure that these types of action do not occur in the future."
Tompkins was in Des Moines Friday for county election worker training.
"Process changes have been made within the office to reduce, obviously, the issues in the future, and myself and staff will be attending all future training that are applicable," she said.