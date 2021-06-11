Iowa Secretary of State issues technical infractions to former Scott County Auditor

Moritz, who could not immediately be reached for comment Friday, has previously said she made a mistake and thought she had the authority, as she had money within her budget to do so. She also contends her office did not use federal Help America Vote Act funds in the June primary.

The Iowa Secretary of State's office also issued a notice of technical infraction and letter of instruction related to the limited number of polling places open for a March 2 Scott County schools election.

Moritz said her staff missed a Feb. 8 email about an emergency directive from the Iowa Secretary of State's Office on limiting the reduction of polling places during a special election.

In previous years, the Scott County Auditor's Office has used the vote centers as a cost savings measure for school elections, citing historically low voter turnout, Moritz said. Overall voter turnout for the March 2 election was about 2%.

A new state law enacted in July of last year requires that a county have at least 65% of its polling places open in the event that an emergency is declared in all precincts of a county.