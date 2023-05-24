U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said he's "very confident" a deal will be reached between U.S. House leadership and President Joe Biden to avert a default on the nation's debt.

House Republican leadership and the Biden administration have been negotiating for months on a deal to raise the debt limit before the country runs out of cash to pay its bills, which could come as early as late next week, according to the U.S. Treasury.

"Based on the fact that it would be stupid to default, and based on the proposition that you shouldn't shut down government, I'm confident we're going to get an agreement," Grassley told reporters in Bettendorf after a Q&A meeting with Bettendorf Rotary members.

House Republicans have indicated they want to cut federal spending in exchange for votes to raise the limit on how much the country can borrow, while the Biden administration does not want to enact deep cuts.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sent Republican negotiators to the White House and assured that the country is "not going to default," according to the Associated Press.

Grassley referenced previous debt limit fights tied to appropriations that have ended without a default and said he has "great hope, based upon what we've done in the past, that you kind of come up to a deadline, and that seems to be the only way Congress can get anything done."

With senators not in the negotiating room, Grassley declined to say whether there would be reason he'd vote against a deal.

Asked if members of the Republican Party who are pushing for deep spending cuts frustrate him, Grassley said, "Since I don't deal with them on a daily basis, I can't say that I get frustrated with them. But I count on people using good judgement to make sure we get good policy."

Failing to raise the nation's debt limit, now at $31 trillion, would risk economic turmoil in the U.S. and around the world.

Grassley, in Iowa because the negotiations have stalled work in the Senate, spoke to the Rotary members and answered questions for about 40 minutes.

Questions ranged from curbing federal spending, interest rates and inflation, a federal estate tax exemption expected to sunset in 2025 to Medicare coverage of Alzheimer's treatments, and China and national security.

One question centered on China purchasing farmland in the U.S.

Grassley noted that China has increasingly relied on importing food in the past couple decades. Criticizing the country's efforts to obtain U.S. intellectual property, the senator told the Rotarians: "I think I would vote to say (Chinese) couldn't buy farmland in the United States."