Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst endorses Mariannette Miller-Meeks in 2nd District congressional race

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst has endorsed Iowa Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in her bid for Congress.

Miller-Meeks, a Republican from Ottumwa, is running in the Republican primary for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. For over a decade, the seat has been occupied by U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, an Iowa City Democrat who is retiring.

“Mariannette Miller-Meeks is a fighter and someone you know you can count on when things get tough,” Ernst said in a statement. “Mariannette will be a strong voice for Iowans in Congress and is someone they can count on to work on the issues that matter to them: jobs, trade, cutting government spending, reducing taxes, and more affordable and accessible health care."

Ernst, who served in the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard, praised Miller-Meeks' 24 years in the Army and Army Reserves.

Miller-Meeks will face former U.S. Rep. and ex-Illinois resident Bobby Schilling in the June 2 primary. The winner is expected to oppose former Iowa Sen. Rita Hart, a Democrat from Wheatland, in the November general election.