Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst endorses Mariannette Miller-Meeks in 2nd District congressional race

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst has endorsed Iowa Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in her bid for Congress.
Miller-Meeks, a Republican from Ottumwa, is running in the Republican primary for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. For over a decade, the seat has been occupied by U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, an Iowa City Democrat who is retiring.
“Mariannette Miller-Meeks is a fighter and someone you know you can count on when things get tough,” Ernst said in a statement. “Mariannette will be a strong voice for Iowans in Congress and is someone they can count on to work on the issues that matter to them: jobs, trade, cutting government spending, reducing taxes, and more affordable and accessible health care."
Ernst, who served in the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard, praised Miller-Meeks' 24 years in the Army and Army Reserves.
Miller-Meeks will face former U.S. Rep. and ex-Illinois resident Bobby Schilling in the June 2 primary. The winner is expected to oppose former Iowa Sen. Rita Hart, a Democrat from Wheatland, in the November general election.
Earlier in the month, Miller-Meeks picked up endorsements from Republican legislators from Scott County, including Iowa Reps. Ross Paustian and Gary Mohr and Iowa Sens. Roby Smith and Chris Cournoyer.
Miller-Meeks unsuccessfully sought Loebsack's seat in 2008, 2010 and 2014. She was defeated each time in the general election.
The endorsement from Ernst is a high-profile net with under four months until the primary.
"Mariannette energizes voters with her enthusiasm, determination and her commitment to continuing to improve the daily lives of folks across the 2nd District, our state and country," Ernst said.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.