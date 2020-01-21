Iowa Senate advances vaping regulations

DES MOINES — Vaping would be outlawed for everyone in most of Iowa’s public places and illegal anywhere in the state for those under 21, according to measures that advanced Tuesday in separate Senate subcommittees.

Supporters said the changes are needed to keep people safe and make sure Iowa doesn’t lose federal grants by having a legal age of 18, which is at odds with a new U.S. law of 21.

“We don’t want to depend on the FBI to come and enforce local smoking laws,” said Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, in supporting legislation proposing to raise the legal age to 21 for buying, possessing or using tobacco, vapor or other nicotine products.

Vaping industry officials argued their product is different from cigarettes and should not be equated with secondhand smoke risks by coming under Iowa’s smoke-free air act.

The 3-0 Senate State Government subcommittee decision came on the heels of federal legislation that bans nationwide the sale of tobacco products and e-cigarettes to anyone under 21. Backers of the Iowa legislation said the state could be at risk of losing nearly $4 million in block grants if state officials do not follow suit.