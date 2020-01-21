Iowa Senate bill calls for trust funds for college athletes

“If they have bipartisan consensus over there ... we’re willing to look at that,” Mitchell said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith and Mitchell began discussions after the California Legislature adopted a law, scheduled to go into effect in 2023, that would end the practice of student-athletes being compensated with an education rather than a salary. It would allow college athletes to hire agents and to be paid for the use of their names, likenesses and images. Under the legislation, individual schools and the NCAA would not be able to ban students from earning this compensation.

“If we’re going to have these guys go out there and play and make money for the universities — and the coaches can make money off endorsements, but the players can’t — that’s where I see the problem,” Mitchell said.

“These guys should have the right to the fruits of their own labor,” he said. “A lot of these guys won’t play pro, but they might be able to make some money in college. There’s no other job in college where you can’t make money off your own labor.”

With the increase in sports wagering, Boulton said the Senate plan would include “insulation between today’s game and compensation.”