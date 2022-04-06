Iowa Senate passes Davenport-backed bar nuisance bill, though with a reduced scope

Iowa cities are one step closer to being able to take bar owners to court to pull their bar license for safety concerns rather than having to rely on state regulators.

The Iowa Senate unanimously passed a bill to allow it Wednesday.

The bill, backed by the city of Davenport, would allow city and county attorneys to sue alcohol establishments for creating a serious threat to public safety and to seek a temporary injunction before trial, rather than relying on the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to revoke a license.

A serious threat to public safety, according to the bill, would exist if an owner, employee, or patron in or near an alcohol establishment would fire a gun, assault someone, or is part of a "riot."

The passed House version includes a public safety threat within a radius of 500 feet on that list.

The Iowa Restaurant Association raised concerns about business owners facing consequences for threats far from the establishment, so the Senate amended the bill to reduce the scope to the licensed establishment, its parking lot, and adjacent right of ways.

The bill passed the Senate 47-0 with three lawmakers absent.

Next, the bill heads back to the House to vote on the amendment, and if passed it moves to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk for her signature into law.

Mayor Mike Matson said the city initially backed the 500-foot radius because past incidents, the city believes, have happened outside alcohol establishments, but originated from people in the bar.

Matson said the change retains the intent of the bill.

"The bottom line is we wanted to have a local jurisdiction court, judicial system in the local area address the issue, and that was achieved, and I'm very happy with that."

Davenport tried to deny a liquor license to the now-closed Shenanigan’s Irish Pub at 303 W. 3rd St. because of its public safety history. The city was overruled by the Alcoholic Beverages Division, which is responsible for regulating and investigating complaints about alcohol establishments.

Going through local courts, which typically handle nuisance complaints in all other capacities, will bring parity to the process and, hopefully, swifter resolution, Davenport city officials have said in support of the bill.

Should a district court determine a threat to public safety exists, the court could temporarily close the business, revoke its alcohol license or require a change in business practice or operations. It could also require the owner post bond to keep the property open pending final resolution of the lawsuit.

The Iowa Restaurant Association, which opposed the bill, argued the measure could discourage alcohol establishments from calling 911 for fear they'd be flagged as part of the problem.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.