Iowa Supreme Court rules in favor of Davenport church in defamation case

The Scott County District Court found Glenn had "a qualified privilege to notify HBC staff and Small Group members in good faith of the order of protection and the serious allegations of abuse." The court also noted that there was no evidence to suggest Glenn "knew that the allegations were false or recklessly disregarded the truth."

As for the alleged breach of confidentiality, there was no specific agreement between Glenn and Ryan Koster. Therefore, deciding the claim would require the court to examine Harvest Bible Chapel's tenets and practices, a process that would run afoul of the First Amendment, the Iowa Supreme Court said in upholding the district court's decision.

"Pastor Glenn’s emails, whatever their flaws, were sent by a religious leader exclusively to staff and members of that religious community" on a matter of common interest and in furtherance of their common purpose, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled. "Moreover, if we were to second-guess whether the Small Group had a legitimate need to now about the child abuse allegedly committed by a fellow member of that discipleship group, we would be delving into the doctrine and practices of HBC and thus intruding into forbidden First Amendment territory."

