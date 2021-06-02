Iowa Supreme Court rules in favor of Davenport church in defamation case

Iowa Supreme Court justices last month upheld a Scott County District Court decision limiting court involvement in religious matters, ruling in favor of a Davenport church in a defamation case.
Ryan Koster, a former member of Harvest Bible Chapel, a nondenominational Christian church in Davenport, sued the church and Pastor Garth Glenn in 2017, alleging breach of confidentiality, invasion of privacy, defamation and conspiracy.
Koster began attending Harvest Bible Chapel church in 2005, where he met his future wife, Lisa. The couple married in 2007 and had two children, according to court records.
The couple participated in a weekly "Small Group," attended by 10 couples, including Glenn, a Harvest pastor, and his wife. The group met to discuss their lives and weekly scripture readings, where church congregants provided counsel to one another, according court documents. While there was no formal confidentiality agreement, there was discussion "[t]hat it's a safe place to share and what's said there stays here," according to the court's opinion.
On April 28, 2015, Lisa Koster called Glenn and stated a young female family member had alleged her husband had touched her under her underwear. Lisa Koster immediately obtained a protective order against her husband, and then sent emails to church staff about the alleged sexual abuse, which turned out to be groundless.
An investigation by the Iowa Department of Human Services concluded the allegations of child sexual abuse were not founded. Lisa Koster later filed two additional reports of child sexual abuse. DHS investigated and likewise did not substantiate either report. Law enforcement also declined to pursue criminal charges against Ryan Koster, who in a "fractious divorce" was awarded physical custody of the children, with the court finding Lisa Koster lacked credibility, according to the court opinion.
Their pastor, however, believed the allegations and sent emails to fellow HBC pastors, church staff and the discipleship group informing them of the protective order. The emails repeated the allegations of abuse to some extent, while also expressing support for Lisa Koster. The church also posted a "Security Alert" flyer with Ryan Koster's photograph in an area of the church accessible to HBC staff, stating a court found Lisa Koster and her children were in danger of physical harm from Ryan Koster, court documents state.
After the allegations were discredited, Ryan Koster sued Harvest Bible Chapel and Pastor Glenn in 2017. Koster argued the church breached an express promise of confidentiality and had a duty to act in good faith, reasonable care, loyalty or impartiality on his behalf. A duty his attorney argued the church violated by disclosing and giving publicity to private facts that unreasonably placed Koster in a "false light" and damaged his reputation.
The Scott County District Court found Glenn had "a qualified privilege to notify HBC staff and Small Group members in good faith of the order of protection and the serious allegations of abuse." The court also noted that there was no evidence to suggest Glenn "knew that the allegations were false or recklessly disregarded the truth."
As for the alleged breach of confidentiality, there was no specific agreement between Glenn and Ryan Koster. Therefore, deciding the claim would require the court to examine Harvest Bible Chapel's tenets and practices, a process that would run afoul of the First Amendment, the Iowa Supreme Court said in upholding the district court's decision.
"Pastor Glenn’s emails, whatever their flaws, were sent by a religious leader exclusively to staff and members of that religious community" on a matter of common interest and in furtherance of their common purpose, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled. "Moreover, if we were to second-guess whether the Small Group had a legitimate need to now about the child abuse allegedly committed by a fellow member of that discipleship group, we would be delving into the doctrine and practices of HBC and thus intruding into forbidden First Amendment territory."