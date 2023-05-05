An Iowa-owned transportation complex in Davenport is on the docket for replacement, and its funding is approved.

In the $446.5 million transportation budget Iowa lawmakers approved this week is $21.9 million for the replacement of a highway facility in northwest Davenport.

The Iowa Department of Transportation facility, 8721 Northwest Blvd., stores state-owned snow plows and road-repair equipment. It also houses a field office, resident construction engineer, maintenance facilities and materials lab.

State officials say the facility, portions of which were built around 1960, is deteriorating and isn't big enough to perform maintenance on modern snow plows and trucks.

"We evaluated our facilities around the state, and this one was identified as our top priority," Mike Harvey, director of the Support Services Bureau at IDOT, said.

About 57 employees work out of the Davenport facility, and its one of 101 maintenance garages across the state, Harvey said.

Of the complex's six buildings, the oldest two were built in 1960, according to Scott County property records.

Other additions and buildings on the 15-acre lot were constructed between 1963 and 1995.

According to the DOT's budget request, the exterior walls of at least one building have no insulation, making it energy inefficient. Other issues include deteriorating drains, which cause "frequent maintenance issues," and the low height of the ceiling limits the ability to safely raise the snow plows' truck boxes for maintenance.

The budget approval sets the project in motion, beginning July 1 for four years, over which time the project will be designed, bid and constructed, said Steve Trost, Facility Design and Inspection Team lead.

Lawmakers approved the state transportation budget nearly unanimously. Just one lawmaker, Rep. Tom Determann, R-Clinton, voted no.