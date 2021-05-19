Iowa U.S. Rep. Miller-Meeks fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor

"I am pleased to see the CDC following the science and recommending that fully vaccinated individuals can go without masks indoors," Miller-Meeks said in remarks prepared for deliver on the House floor on May 14, the day after the CDC issued it's new mask guidance. "As Members of Congress, we should not only encourage constituents to get vaccinated, we should be showing them what a ‘return to normal’ looks like and follow the science.

"According to the Speaker, roughly 75% of our members have received COVID-19 vaccination, and therefore should have the choice to go without masks," she said. "Americans are looking for hope, and we are not showing it. Just as I implored on April 22, I am again calling on the Speaker and Attending Physician to lift the rules and fines that require fully vaccinated members of Congress to wear masks in the House chamber. Even the New York Times said the ‘CDC is finally catching up to the science’ and so should the House. We must be the leaders we were elected to be, follow the science, and have the choice to go without a mask."