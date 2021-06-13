Iowa voters embraced early voting. Then Republicans rushed to restrict it.

Less time to request and mail a ballot

Absentee ballot requests may begin 70 days before an election, rather than the previous 120 days. And absentee ballots cannot be mailed to voters until 20 days before the election, down from 29 days, with limited exceptions.

The new laws also sets the last day for auditors to mail ballots at 15 days before the election. In practice, that allows only five business days for mailing ballots to every voter who requests one. It also gives staff less time to contact voters who may have omitted information on their absentee ballot request forms, critics argue.

Additionally, early ballots must be received by the county auditor by Election Day. With limited exceptions for some late-arriving ballots cast by military and overseas voters, domestic-violence survivors in the "Safe at Home" program or those admitted to hospital or assisted living, early ballots that arrive after Election Day will not be counted, no matter when they were mailed.

Previously, absentee ballots returned by mail were considered timely if they were postmarked by the day before the election and delivered to elections officials by the Monday following the election. As such, voters could mail their ballots any time until the day before the election and trust they would be counted.