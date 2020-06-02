Iowa voters say no to Steve King in primary race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES — Republicans in northwest Iowa decided Tuesday they've had enough of conservative lightning rod Steve King, after tolerating the congressman's incendiary comments about immigrants and white supremacy for nearly two decades.

The nine-term Republican, shunned by his party leadership in Washington and many of his longtime supporters at home, was in the fight for his career against four challengers— including well-funded state Sen. Randy Feenstra. The state GOP has said Feenstra won the race.

Several former King supporters backed Feenstra's campaign. They argued that King's loss of clout, even more than the continuous string of provocative and racially-charged statements over his career, was reason enough for turning on him.

Iowa Democrats also chose a challenger for Republican freshman Sen. Joni Ernst in a race earlier thought to heavily favor Ernst until her approval shrank over the past year. Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield, who raised the most money and garnered the widest cross-section of the Iowa Democratic coalition of elected officials and labor unions, won the nomination over three others.

