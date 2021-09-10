Iowa voters will see many changes casting a ballot this fall. What you need to know

Iowa voters will see a number of changes when casting a ballot this fall.
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins on Friday reminded Iowans of absentee balloting and voter registration changes made earlier this year by state lawmakers.
The changes will affect those Davenport voters who vote in the Oct. 5 four-way primary for 7th Ward city council alderman, as well as the Nov. 2 regular city and school elections in Scott County and all subsequent elections.
A complete list of all changes made to Iowa's elections laws impacting voters is available on the Scott County Auditor's website at www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor.
What you should know
Polling places: Polls will close an hour early and be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all elections. Previously, polls were open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for general elections.
Voter registration: Voters must register to vote 15 days or more before the election to appear on the voter register on election day. Previously, voters had 11 to 10 days before an election to register to vote. Voters, though, may still register to vote on election day or when voting absentee in person, but will need to provide a valid photo ID and proof of residency.
The deadline to pre-register to vote is 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
Iowans can register to vote using the Iowa DOT voter registration link or download and mail a complete, signed and dated voter registration form to: Scott County Auditor, Attn: Voter Registration Form, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, Iowa 52801
In-person early voting: Begins Wednesday, Sept 15 at the Scott County Auditor’s Office. In-person voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
Absentee ballot request deadline: The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Request forms are available for download from the auditor’s website. The auditor’s office will also mail forms to voters upon request. Voters must sign and date the request forms for acceptance.
Absentee ballot return deadline: The deadline for the auditor’s office to receive absentee ballots is 8 p.m. Oct. 5. Previously ballots were valid if postmarked before election day and received by the day before the election canvass.
Ballots may be returned by mail, or hand delivered to the auditor’s office either by the voter, a member of the voter’s household, an immediate family member of the voter, or a delivery agent if the voter is blind or otherwise handicapped. Special rules apply for return of ballots by a delivery agent. The rules are available on the auditor’s website.
For questions or more information, visit the auditor's website, call the voter's hotline at 563-326-8683 (VOTE) or email auditor@scottcountyiowa.gov.