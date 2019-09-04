Davenport mayor and city council office-seekers will discuss pay equity, education and housing during a community forum organized by Iowa Women United on Tuesday, giving voters a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the issues only a few weeks ahead of the Oct. 8 city primary election.
Six mayoral candidates are looking to take over for Mayor Frank Klipsch, who is not running for a third term. The top two vote-getters in the October primary will advance to the general election in November.
Primaries are being also held for the 3rd, 4th and 5th wards to narrow a large field of municipal candidates.
All six mayoral candidates have committed to participate, according to Iowa United Women. Another 17 candidates – including incumbent aldermen – also say they’ll be there.
The forum is scheduled to begin 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Davenport Public Library at 321 N. Main St. Doors open at 5 p.m; the event is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Area television anchor Marcia Lense of KWQC-TV is moderating the event.
Also sponsoring the event alongside Iowa Women United are the Quad-Cities branch of the American Association of University Women, a nonprofit that advocates for equitable treatment of women and girls, and Quad-City Moms Demand Action, an organization focused on firearm regulations.
Another mayoral candidate forum is scheduled to take place Sept. 26 in St. Ambrose University’s Rogalski Center. That one, also moderated by KWQC, is being organized by the Hilltop Campus Village neighborhood association.