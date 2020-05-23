Iowa's 2nd Congressional District primary election close race between Schilling and Miller-Meeks

Schilling has earned influential endorsements from former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, while Miller-Meeks has been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Miller-Meeks has raised five times the amount of donations compared to Schilling. The first quarter report ending March 31 shows Miller-Meeks with $516,320 in total donations and nearly $400,000 cash on hand. Schilling has raised $99,650 and has $55,000 cash on hand.

Schilling announced May 20 that he was recently diagnosed with cancer, saying he will return to the campaign trail after undergoing surgery.

"As my family and supporters know, I’m a fighter," Schilling said in a release. "I’ve been through many challenges in my life and to be frank, this will be my biggest challenge yet. But I know, with my wife, 10 children and 13 grandkids behind me, I will be able to overcome this setback. I couldn’t be more prepared.

"I want to assure the voters of the Iowa 2nd District: I’m not quitting. I am confident that we will beat this thing and be back at the campaign in very short order."

His son, Terry Schilling, is acting as a surrogate to campaign for his father.

