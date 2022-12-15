Iowa's Congressional members urged to pass immigration reform

Mayra Hernandez remembers vividly the day she learned she'd be eligible for an Obama-era directive called DACA, which provided protections for people brought to the U.S. without documentation as children.

"I was unsure what it was, what it meant," Hernandez said. "And so I asked my dad, like, what does this mean? What does this mean for me? And he said, 'This means that you're going to be the first person to graduate from college in our family. A lot of these doors that you've been worried about being closed are now open.'"

Hernandez, now 25, said her parents came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was four. She grew up in rural Iowa, attending and graduating from Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School.

In 2012, her life changed.

A directive from then-president Obama allowed people brought to the United States as children to apply for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. The program permits a renewable two-year status, which shielded those eligible from deportation and opened the door for college and work visas.

But DACA doesn't grant a path to citizenship. And more recently, court rulings have put the protections it provides on shaky ground.

Hernandez and advocates across the country are urging Congress to tackle immigration reform before the new year, when Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives and legislative action becomes more politically tricky with a split legislature.

Hernandez works as an organizer for Quad-Cities Interfaith, which hosted a press conference this week in front of the Catholic Diocese of Davenport with three Christian faith leaders of different denominations, urging Iowa's U.S. senators to bolster protections for DACA recipients before the end of the lame duck session.

"Obviously we want DACA to become permanent. We want it to be protected," Hernandez said. "But we also want a pathway toward citizenship for the over 11 million undocumented workers, parents, family members, essential workers in this country, so that it's not just DACA recipients but it's the families as well."

A staffer from Sen. Joni Ernst's Office attended the press conference and pledged to relay the message and a signed petition to the senator and her staff.

According to reporting from the Washington Post, a bipartisan small group of senators is working on passing a last-minute deal to establish a path to legalization for the country's two million people who were brought to the country illegally as children, often called Dreamers, in exchange for at least $25 billion for Border Patrol and border security.

The framework, which is in flux, would also extend a Trump administration directive, Title 42, for at least a year. The policy was enacted during the pandemic to quickly expel those crossing the border illegally because of the public health crisis.

Republican lawmakers hope to continue the policy, which a federal judge has ordered to end in December, to ease pressure on the U.S.-Mexico border, which saw a record 2.4 million attempted border-crossings in the year through October.

The talks, however, have not produced a bill or legislative text, meaning there's a narrowing window for anything to pass before the end of the session.

A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, pointed to legislation Grassley introduced in 2018, the Secure and Succeed Act. The bill, which did not garner bipartisan support, would have created a path to citizenship for DACA recipients, as well as put $25 billion toward physical and virtual border fencing. The bill also would have reduced legal family-based immigration to just nuclear family members. Ernst was a cosponsor of that bill.

Grassley "continues to believe any action on immigration policy must be combined with concrete steps to secure the southern border," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Ernst's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Another speaker at the press conference, Kenia Calderon, described advocating for the undocumented immigrant community before 2015, in DACA's first few years. Now, 29, she arrived in the U.S. at age 11 with her parents from El Salvador. She was granted DACA status when she was 19.

"I went to school at Drake University. I was able to graduate, and DACA gave me a work authorization to be able to pay for my schooling out of pocket," Calderon said.

She said this was her first time in seven years to speak publicly about her status as a DACA recipient because of the fear that telling her story could impact her and her family.

"When immigrants talk about living in fear, it's not just something we say, because it sounds nice, or because we think it's going to get people to vote in our favor," Calderon said. "It means that every single day when we leave our homes, we don't know if we're going to return. We don't know if we're going to be pulled over and that's the last time we'll see our parents or we can't even plan for our future because the program could end at any time."