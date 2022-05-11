Iowa's Grassley demurs, doesn't rule out national abortion ban

Iowa's senior Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley demurred but did not rule out supporting a national ban on abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Asked if he supported a federal ban, Grassley told Iowa reporters on a weekly conference call Wednesday that he could not say until a final ruling was issued by the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. Senate Democrats were expected to vote Wednesday on a bill that would codify a right to an abortion in the United States as they scramble to protect abortion access nationwide after a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion indicated the conservative-majority court may overturn the nearly 50-year-old landmark ruling that enshrined a constitutional right to the medical procedure.

The bill, though, is almost certain to fail, as Democrats are likely to fall well short of the needed 60 votes to overcome a GOP filibuster.

Iowa's two Republican senators are expected to vote against the bill, and Illinois’ two Democratic senators are expected to vote for the proposal.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in an interview with USA Today said a national abortion ban is "possible" if Roe v. Wade is overturned, but acknowledged the Senate likely would not have the votes to do so.

Prior to the publication of the draft Supreme Court opinion by Politico, the Washinton Post reported that a group of national Republican senators, including Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, would introduce and push for a nationwide six-week ban on abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Grassley on Wednesday pointed to his pro-life voting record, which was endorsed with an "A+" by the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List, but said it would be more appropriate to answer on potential national abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a final decision.

"I think that'd be more appropriate for me to answer that question after we get the final decision of the court," Grassley said. "We just have a preliminary decision and it possibly could go through several changes. I suppose my co-sponsorship of constitutional amendments over the years overturning Roe would be an example that I would leave it to the states."

Grassley supported an amendment that sought to repeal the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1981, according to a New York Times report from the time.

"But we have a federal system of government. So, the federal government could operate in this area, but the states are going to be able to do it more than we can under Roe and the Casey case," Grassley said. "But I do have a very strong record in regard to federal legislation that no federal dollars should go to abortion, regardless of the court decision."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.