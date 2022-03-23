Iowa's Grassley: Durbin 'running a fair hearing' on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters on Wednesday he thought the chief Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee was running a fair hearing on the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation's highest court.

Wednesday marked the third of four days of hearings where senators questioned Jackson's philosophy and record, after which the committee and the Senate will then decide whether Jackson will be confirmed to the Supreme Court. The Senate, split 50-50, requires a simple majority to confirm Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the court.

Grassley, the ranking Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on a call with reporters that it was "gratifying" to hear Brown Jackson say she "did not believe there is a living constitution."

"In the sense that it’s changing and it’s infused with my own policy perspective or the policy perspective of the day," Brown Jackson said on Tuesday. "Instead, the Supreme Court has made clear that when you’re interpreting the Constitution you’re looking at the text at the time of the founding.”

In a previous call, Grassley said he looked for a stricter interpretation of statutes and the constitution in judges' and justices' philosophies.

"It was gratifying to hear her (Jackson) say that and we'll be able to measure now for the next 30 years whether she carries it out," Grassley said. "She's very graceful, very smart in her answers. If there's anything that I had concern about it seems to be weak on crime and things of that nature."

Grassley said he would wait until a few days before the committee hearing to publicly announce his vote.

Republican members on the committee on Tuesday and early Wednesday questioned Jackson's record, alleging that she was too lenient on sentencing as a federal judge.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, claimed Jackson gave lesser sentences for defendants convicted of possession of child pornography.

Fact checkers, including from the Associated Press, have found her sentencing is not abnormal compared to other judges across the country. Jackson passionately pushed back against Hawley's assertions, telling about how she would share with those convicted of possessing child pornography statements from victims who've experienced life-long trauma.

In opening remarks on Wednesday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, criticized Republican senators for using the hearings at times as "a testing ground for conspiracy theories and culture war theories."

Republican senators, in turn, criticized Durbin for "editorializing" questions and comments made by Republicans.

On the call with reporters, Grassley said he believed Durbin was "running a fair hearing."

Grassley, who has been in the U.S. Senate since 1981 and chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2015 to 2019, said the hearing was calmer than in previous years, calling back to the contentious fight over now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Jackson, nominated by President Biden, would replace liberal Justice Stephen Breyer. Her confirmation is not expected to change the ideological balance of the nation's highest court.

"It's a lot more decorum this time. That's the way it should be," Grassley said. "And maybe one last thing on Durbin, we've seen a deep dive into the record, but it's been very much less personal."

