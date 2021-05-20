Iowa's Miller-Meeks among small group of U.S. House Republicans backing Jan. 6 panel

Axios on Thursday listed Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks as one of the most bipartisan freshman members of Congress, hours after she joined Democrats and 34 other Republican House members to back legislation to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
It’s a move that may come with blow back from within her own party. Most rank-and-file Republicans and former President Donald Trump, who still holds a firm grip on the party, oppose the investigation.
"See, 35 wayward Republicans — they just can’t help themselves," Trump said in a statement Thursday. "We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do. Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!"
Iowa's two other GOP House members, Reps. Randy Feenstra and Ashley Hinson, voted against the bill. Democrat Cindy Axne supported it.
The measure would set up a 10-member commission evenly split between Democrats and Republicans and modeled after the panel that investigated the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The bill, though, faces an uncertain future in the Senate.
Iowa Republican U.S Sen. Charles Grassley, in a weekly conference call with Iowa reporters on Wednesday, questioned the need for the commission.
Miller-Meeks told the Quad-City Times in an interview Thursday "we need to make sure something like this never happens again," asserting the commission also allows Congress to look at other violent acts, including racial justice protests last summer following the killing of George Floyd by police.
"There is a great amount of concern of the security breach and the lack of security" at the Capitol, Miller-Meeks said. "A lot of blame has been laid at the feet of Capitol police, and I felt that in order to support the Capitol police, a bipartisan commission ... having the ability to have subpoena power was important."
Miller-Meeks added while investigations into the Jan. 6 insurrection are underway by congressional committees with Democratic majorities, "I thought a more fair, bipartisan process where there is equal representation would be important."
The debate over the commission comes at a time when some Republicans have begun to downplay the severity of the Jan. 6 attack, in which one congressman compared Capitol rioters to tourists. And it follows last week's ouster by House Republicans of Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her post as the chamber's No. 3 GOP leader for her repeated rebukes and criticisms of Trump's false claims of a stolen election and his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot.
Miller-Meeks would not say how she voted with regard to stripping Cheney of her leadership position, but reiterated the House GOP caucus has lost confidence in her ability to present a unified message ahead of next year’s midterm elections.
"If I wanted you to know what I had for dinner, I'd invite you over to eat," Miller-Meeks said. "I think it's irrelevant," adding the focus should be on "What's Biden doing?" in regards to government spending, jobs and the economy, border security and instability in the Middle East.
Asked how voters in Iowa's 2nd District will react to her vote, especially Republican voters in Scott County, where the former county GOP chairman was forced to step down after criticizing Trump's comments leading up to the violent Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, Miller-Meeks said she is willing to defend her decision and "conservative voting record on the issues that are important to Republican voters.
"I think that most Republicans, had they seen the Capitol police as I had seen them and the violence that ensued," (in which rioters brutally beat police, broke in through windows and doors and hunted for lawmakers as they fled), "would also want to get to the bottom of this," she said. "We need to know where there were failures in leadership. And some of those failures ... may rest at the feet of Democrats. And so I think it's very important to have those questions answered."
Miller-Meeks added the U.S. Capitol Police "deserve to know the results of this investigation and how we can support them going forward."
Wednesday's vote came on the heels of Miller-Meeks fundraising off her recent fine for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor, which some Democrats argue is meant to distract from her vote on the Jan. 6 commission.
Miller-Meeks, a licensed physician, retired Army nurse and former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, reiterated the House needs to lift the mask mandate following updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people could safely forgo face coverings in most situations. Not doing so, she argued, creates more vaccine hesitancy, and noted the Senate does not require masks be worn in the chamber.
"(I)f we want people to get vaccinated, we had to show them what a return to normal was," said Miller-Meeks, who has been fully vaccinated for months, has administered COVID-19 vaccines to her constituents and Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, and has appeared in public service announcements encouraging Americans to get immunized.
"The House should use its leadership position to show people if they were vaccinated, they would be able to go without masks," Miller-Meeks said. "And we should not abdicate that responsibility. ... The science says it is safe to remove masks."
Miller-Meeks as well claims roughly 75% of House members have received COVID-19 vaccinations, therefore reaching herd immunity. However, in a memo sent to House members Monday, CNN reported the Office of the Attending Physician wrote: "Extra precautions are necessary given the substantial number of partially vaccinated, unvaccinated, and vaccine-indeterminate individuals."