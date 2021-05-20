Iowa's Miller-Meeks among small group of U.S. House Republicans backing Jan. 6 panel

"I think that most Republicans, had they seen the Capitol police as I had seen them and the violence that ensued," (in which rioters brutally beat police, broke in through windows and doors and hunted for lawmakers as they fled), "would also want to get to the bottom of this," she said. "We need to know where there were failures in leadership. And some of those failures ... may rest at the feet of Democrats. And so I think it's very important to have those questions answered."

Miller-Meeks added the U.S. Capitol Police "deserve to know the results of this investigation and how we can support them going forward."

Wednesday's vote came on the heels of Miller-Meeks fundraising off her recent fine for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor, which some Democrats argue is meant to distract from her vote on the Jan. 6 commission.

Miller-Meeks, a licensed physician, retired Army nurse and former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, reiterated the House needs to lift the mask mandate following updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people could safely forgo face coverings in most situations. Not doing so, she argued, creates more vaccine hesitancy, and noted the Senate does not require masks be worn in the chamber.