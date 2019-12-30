'It's a leap from literally any job': In Davenport, Buttigieg says he has necessary experience to be president

DAVENPORT -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said his lack of political experience does not disqualify him from being president.
In a meeting Monday with Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus editorial board members, Buttigieg, who has been mayor of South Bend, Ind., since 2011, said he has the necessary experience to lead the nation.
"I think the most important thing is the difference between tenure in Washington and experience that's relevant," Buttigieg said. "I get that I'm not a traditional candidate with a typical resume running for president. Sometimes the way it's put to me is, your city is about the size of Davenport. What makes you think you can run for president? But that's the point. It's communities our size that have struggled to be recognized in a place like Washington.
"There are so many South Bends and Davenports out there," he said. "Part of the idea is to have leadership emerging from communities like ours. You could be a very senior Senator in the United States and have never in your life managed more than 100 people. Legislators focus on policy. Executives work on policy and also on management. I had to get the policies right (as mayor) and also had to build an administration.
"It is a leap from literally from any job that isn't president to become president."
It's true Buttigieg doesn't have decades of experience in the U.S. Senate like the other leading presidential contenders Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden.
But that doesn't seem to matter to voters in Iowa. According to recent polls, Buttigieg had been in the lead statewide since Nov. 14. He dropped to second place on Monday behind Biden, who took the lead at 19.7 percent.
Buttigieg said he is running for president because "America is running out of time. The issues I seek to tackle can't wait."
He said the country needs to unify and heal from the effects of Trump's presidency.
"When we put the Trump administration in the rear-view mirror, that's the beginning, not the end of our challenges," he said. "We need a president ready to tackle that moment, unify the country and to deal with these big issues at the same time. Some of my competitors want us to choose; either you can unify the country or you can do big things. I believe we can galvanize, not polarize that majority."
In his first days in office as president, Buttigieg said he would immediately reform the tax code and roll back corporate tax cuts; he would increase the federal minimum wage; he would expand paid family leave and fund child care for working families. Another issue he would tackle is gun reform and making sure average citizens don't have access to semi-automatic weapons.
Buttigieg has famously criticized Sanders' and Warren's Medicare For All plans, saying he supports Medicare for all ... who want it. His health care plan, however, includes an individual mandate.
"The main thing I'm hearing when I'm talking to voters about health care is not where it falls ideologically, but folks want to know how they are going to be impacted," he said. "What's going to happen to their costs, what's going to happen to their care. How do we solve this in a way that leaves people's freedom intact as much as possible?
"If you don't have some provision to make sure everybody's getting covered, we're not going to solve the problem. The best way to strike the responsible balance is to allow you to decide how you are going to get care."
Removing the profit motive from health care will make it more accessible for everyone, he said. Buttigieg also advocates for lower pharmaceutical prices, better rural health care and expanded access to mental health care.
Buttigieg's climate change plan includes enacting a price on carbon and using the profits to fund climate projects or rebating the difference back to Americans. In his first week in office, he said he would enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement Trump exited in 2017.
"With more resources, we can do more," he said. "If this president can find billions of dollars just to take the edge off the trade war for farmers, we ought to decide if this is a real priority. Part of it is on the research side."
Buttigieg estimates 3 million new jobs will be created if the proper steps are taken to address climate change.
"Not all of these are new-fangled jobs," he said. "Jobs we are going to need more of just to weatherize buildings. I see an economy that's going to have room for everybody."
Buttigieg promoted his idea for a disaster preparedness plan, saying it would help cities like Davenport during times of flooding. As president, he said he would fund a national catastrophic insurance plan that goes beyond flood insurance.
Buttigieg is confident he can be the Democratic nominee and defeat Trump in the general election.
"We definitely need to do well here in Iowa," he said. "For a mayor emerging from the Midwest, who as of a year ago had no money, very little name recognition and about four people on the team, for us to show well here will be a remarkable thing. It's very important for us to do well here.
"The instant we've got a nominee, we've got to come together."