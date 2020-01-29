'It's time for the county to make some difficult decisions': Rock Island County officials say Hope Creek must be sold or risk closing

"We are selling it to licensed nursing homeowners, and they have a legal right to operate," Snider said.

Snider said the county has not considered selling Hope Creek to Mosaic. If they did, it would mean $500,000 less for the county and "that's taxpayer dollars. If we sell to Mosaic, there is nothing that would stop them from turning around and selling it to Aperion a year from now."

Brunk said the county has not done any research into the track record of Aperion. According to IDPH, Mosaic incurred no fines or citations in 2019.

"It is a concern that maybe (Aperion's) record is not as strong as others," Snider said. "But they are licensed and they specialize in turn-around homes."

"We are trying to sustain an unsustainable financial burden," Brunk said. "It's literally hemorrhaging funds. As difficult as it is to swallow a $6 million offer, it really is in the best interest of everyone involved."

Approval of the sale will require a two-thirds supermajority of 17 votes for it to move forward. Brunk is confident he has the votes needed.

"I believe so," he said. "The board has been looking at information with their eyes wide open and they understand the dynamics of the situation we're facing."