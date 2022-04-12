'It's not just shootings, it's crime in total': Rock Island mayor establishes task force to reduce crime downtown

Several shooting incidents have spurred the city of Rock Island to form a task force to deter and reduce crime downtown.

Mayor Mike Thoms told council members on Monday that he assembled a task force of eight members to come up with solutions to make the downtown area safer, whether it be to protect against gun fire or graffiti.

"In light of some of the things that have been happening, not just in Rock Island, but across the country, crime has been on the increase. It was time to put in a little urgency and see what measures the city could take," Thoms said.

"We need to make sure there are some things we can take quicker action on than others."

Police responded to three reported shootings in the city last week, including one in which a man suffered a superficial gunshot wound.

Thoms said crime tends to increase during warmer weather and with the approach of summer, the time to take action is now.

"I want to emphasize that it's not just shootings, it's crime in total," he said. "It could be graffiti, it could be theft, it could be panhandling. There are a lot of different parts to this. It's not just because there have been shots fired. We need to make sure we give our citizens a safe environment to be in. Most of these issues that happen are targeted and not random."

Thoms said the task force will consist of Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5; Alderman Moses Robinson, Ward 1; Interim Police Chief Richard Landi; Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard; Liz Tallman, vice president of DARI (Development Association of Rock Island); Jack Cullen, downtown Rock Island director for the Quad Cities Chamber; Jon Keim, owner of Huckleberry's Pizza; and Interim City Manager John Gripp, who will be replaced by incoming City Manager Todd Thompson when he starts work with the city May 16.

Parker reminded Thoms and council members that they voted in February 2021 to change bar closing times from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. as way to curb violence downtown. Parker, who was one of three alderman who opposed the action, said some of the business owners in the District have since closed their establishments as a result.

"Here we are over a year later, saying we have to do something about all the crime," Parker said. "Creating another task force, I mean, is this us effectively saying, 'whoops, that didn't work.' Does anybody else see the irony that after closing down some of my constituents' businesses we are saying there is still crime down here?

"I think we need to acknowledge that maybe we tried something that did not work."

Thoms said closing bars an hour earlier was just one of the measures the city needed to take to reduce crime.

"It can always be brought back. If the environment changes, we can take a look at that again," Thoms said. "I don't think the environment has changed yet."

Parker said the city is making short-term decisions based off a "perceived vision of our downtown being dangerous."

"The creation of this task force reminded me of yet another 'do something' and the 'do somethings' that were done in the past have not been particularly helpful," Parker said.

Thoms said if Parker does not want to serve on the task force, Thoms could find a replacement.

"Don't worry. If there is a discussion about my constituents, I am going to be in the room," Parker said.

Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2, expressed frustration upon learning the task force had planned to hold its first meeting on Monday and other council members were not made aware. The meeting has since been moved to Wednesday at 2:30 in the community room of the police station, 1212 5th Ave.

"I had no inclination that any of this was taking place," Hurt said. "I think every council member should be able to (attend) and see what's going on. Everybody up here at this table has great ideas and everybody should have some input.

"I find it very frustrating that there was potentially a meeting already today that nobody seemed to know about," Hurt said.

Interim City Manager John Gripp said the first task force meeting will be spent organizing schedules and priorities.

Landi emphasized that he wants to keep discussions by the task force focused on issues in downtown Rock Island.

